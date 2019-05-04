The best May the 4th Star Wars Day deals

Update, 1:00 p.m. PT: There are still more Star Wars Day deals to be had, including:

Original story continues below.

"May the 4th be with you."

"These are the deals you're looking for."

"I don't know... buy casual."

OK, now that we've got the obligatory puns out of the way, let's get right to it. May 4 has evolved into a semi-official Star Wars holiday, because "May the 4th be with you"... get it? And with every good holiday (real or made up) comes sales and savings. This is no exception.

For example, GOG.com has over a dozen classic Star Wars PC games on sale, including two I highly recommend: LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga for $6.99 and The Force Unleashed II for $6.99.

Beyond that, check below for some of the best Star Wars deals in the galaxy.

Star Wars subscription box for kids: Save 50% on your first box Epic Adventures Perfect for young Padawans, Star Wars Epic Adventures is a subscription box that comes with things like books, trading cards, posters and stickers. It normally runs $19.99 per box, plus $4 for shipping, but as part of a May the 4th promotion, the first box is just $9.99 -- and you get free shipping. See at Early Moments

Star Wars Pinball 7 (iOS): Free (save $2) If you've never played pinball on your phone or tablet, it's actually pretty fun. And these incredibly detailed tables are enriched by sound effects, voice clips and other Star Wars goodness. Can't beat free! See at iTunes

Propel Star Wars drones: $40 (save $110) Andrew Hoyle/CNET Propel's Star Wars drones are flippin' awesome. I own one, and I've had the chance to dogfight with a friend who owns one. Pure geeky fun, let me tell you. ZDNet Academy has the TIE Fighter and Speeder Bike models for $50, but CNET readers can save an extra $10 by applying promo code CNETSTARWARS20. These originally sold for $180. See at ZDNet Academy

Save 20% on select Star Wars kids' clothes at Rags Lucasfilm Ltd. Is there anything more adorable than kids wearing Star Wars togs? Nope. For a limited time, Rags.com is offering 20% off select clothes when you apply promo code STARWARSDAY at checkout. See at Rags

Save up to 50% on Build-a-Bear Star Wars stuff Build-a-Bear I'm hard-pressed to think of a young Padawan who wouldn't love stuffing his or her own Star Wars-themed plush toy. Let's just be thankful they didn't call them "Chew-bear-ca" or "Stormtroop-bear." See at Build-a-Bear

Lenovo Star Wars Jedi Challenges AR kit: $49 (save $36) Lenovo Actually, this kit was $200 when it debuted in late December, 2017, so you're saving more like $150. At that time, CNET's Scott Stein called it "The first AR helmet to make you feel like the last Jedi." But he found it hard to justify the price. On May 4, Lenovo will make it much more palatable. See at Lenovo Read full review

That's it for now, but remember to check back often as we add new deals!

Now playing: Watch this: Star Wars Episode 9: The Rise of Skywalker trailer tees...

