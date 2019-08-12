The best MacBook Air deals

Sarah Tew/CNET

Update, Aug. 12: The Best Buy $900 2019 MacBook Air sale has now ended. The retailer is currently selling the newest entry-level model for $1,000, however, which is $100 lower than the Apple Store price.

As we inch closer to back-to-school season, we continue to find significant discounts on Apple laptops. Even the brand-new MacBook Air, released in July, is currently on sale, now selling for $1,000 -- that's $100 off its usual retail price.

The nearly identical 2018 entry-level model is also available with a $200 discount, while the step-up version, equipped with a 256GB SSD, is on sale for $1,100. See all the details below.

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET B&H is offering a $200 discount on the previous edition of the MacBook Air that came out in 2018. It's nearly identical to the brand new model -- except that it doesn't have Apple's True Tone display technology, which is far from a deal breaker. And the discount is substantial: For $900, you get an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB and a 128GB SSD that's faster than the one that comes on the newer model. Read the MacBook Air 2018 review

Sarah Tew/CNET This is a $100 discount on the brand-new MacBook Air -- the one with the Retina True Tone display -- that Apple released a few weeks ago. This deal isn't as compelling as the one from last week, which featured a $200 discount, but this deal -- available at Amazon and Best Buy -- still has an edge on the Apple Store, where this model sells for $1,100. Read the MacBook Air 2019 preview

Sarah Tew/CNET Best Buy's price on the step-up version of the 2018 MacBook Air, with 256GB of storage, has creeped up a little bit from its all-time low of $1,050 -- but this remains a very, very good deal. Note that the same price is also available at B&H. Read the MacBook Air 2018 review

This story was originally published on Aug. 5. It's been updated to reflect current pricing and availability.