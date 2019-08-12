The best MacBook Air deals for the week of August 12

Sarah Tew/CNET

Update, Aug. 12: Welcome to our ongoing collection of the best MacBook Air deals available. You can still get the MacBook Air for $200 off, but the details have changed. Here's the latest:

The best deal on the entry-level MacBook Air is now B&H Photo, which has the 128GB Air for $900 . That's the late 2018 model, but it's basically the same as the summer 2019 model except for the lack of True Tone color on the screen. (Most of you won't miss it.)

. That's the late 2018 model, but it's basically the same as the summer 2019 model except for the lack of True Tone color on the screen. (Most of you won't miss it.) The Best Buy sale has ended -- sort of. The 2019 Air was previously $900, but has jumped back up to $1,000. Still, that's a savings versus the $1,100 you'd spend at the Apple Store (before the student discount).

The nearly identical 2018 entry-level model is also available with a $200 discount, while the step-up version, equipped with a 256GB SSD, is on sale for $1,100. See all the details below.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET B&H is offering a $200 discount on the previous edition of the MacBook Air that came out in 2018. It's nearly identical to the brand new model -- except that it doesn't have Apple's True Tone display technology, which is far from a deal breaker. And the discount is substantial: For $900, you get an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB and a 128GB SSD that's faster than the one that comes on the newer model. Read the MacBook Air 2018 review

Sarah Tew/CNET This is a $100 discount on the brand-new MacBook Air -- the one with the Retina True Tone display -- that Apple released a few weeks ago. This deal isn't as compelling as the one from last week, which featured a $200 discount, but this deal -- available at Amazon and Best Buy -- still has an edge on the Apple Store, where this model sells for $1,100. Read the MacBook Air 2019 preview

Sarah Tew/CNET Best Buy's price on the step-up version of the 2018 MacBook Air, with 256GB of storage, has creeped up a little bit from its all-time low of $1,050 -- but this remains a very, very good deal. Note that the same price is also available at B&H. Read the MacBook Air 2018 review

