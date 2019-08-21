CNET también está disponible en español.

The best MacBook Air deals: The 2018 model is on sale for $850

Best Buy is matching the lowest prices we've seen to date.

01-macbook-air-2019
Sarah Tew/CNET

Welcome to our ongoing, regularly updated collection of the best MacBook Air deals available. At the moment, Best Buy is offering up a brand-new 2018 MacBook Air laptop for $250 off. Though we've seen similar discounts at Best Buy before, they tend to come and go fairly quickly. Best Buy did not immediately respond to our request for comment. 

Here's the latest:

  • The best deals on the entry-level MacBook Air are at Best Buy, which has the 128GB model for $850. This is the late 2018 version -- but it's basically the same as the brand-new 2019 MacBook Air from July, except for the lack of True Tone display technology. (Most of you won't miss it.) The step-up configuration, equipped with a 256GB solid-state drive, is also $250 off.
  • And Best Buy also has the lowest price we've seen for the 2019 Air, $900. That's a solid savings versus the $1,100 you'd spend at the Apple Store (before the student discount). The 256GB version is also discounted by $200.

Check out all of the details below.

MacBook Air discounts, compared

Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time)
MacBook Air 2018 (128GB SSD) $1,100 $850 $850
MacBook Air 2019 (128GB SSD) $1,100 $900 $900
MacBook Air 2018 (256GB SSD) $1,300 $1,050 $1,050
MacBook Air 2019 (256GB SSD) $1,300 $1,100 $1,100

2018 13-inch Apple MacBook Air (128GB SSD): $850

Save $250
Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

This is a monster discount on the 2018 version of the MacBook Air. The model on sale is nearly identical to the brand-new one that debuted in July -- except that it doesn't have Apple's True Tone display technology. And the markdown is substantial: For $850, you get an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory and a 128GB SSD that's faster than the one in the newer model

$850 at Best Buy
Read the MacBook Air 2018 review

2019 13-inch MacBook Air (128GB SSD): $900

Save $200
Sarah Tew/CNET

This is a $200 discount on the brand-new MacBook Air -- the one with the Retina True Tone display -- that Apple released a few weeks ago. This matches the lowest price we've seen, and it likely won't last for long.

$900 at Best Buy
Read the MacBook Air 2019 preview

2018 13-inch MacBook Air (256GB SSD): $1,050

Save $250

Best Buy's price on the step-up version of the 2018 MacBook Air, with 256GB of storage, is now back at its all-time low of $1,050. 

$1,050 at Best Buy
Read the MacBook Air 2018 review

2019 13-inch MacBook Air (256GB): $1,100

Save $200
Sarah Tew/CNET

Best Buy is also running a $200 discount on the step-up version of the newest 2019 model, with the 256GB SSD.

$1,100 at Best Buy
Read the 13-inch MacBook Air review
Originally published earlier this month. Updated to reflect new sale prices.

Apple MacBook Air

Apple

