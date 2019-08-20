The 2018 MacBook Air is on sale for $850

Sarah Tew/CNET

Welcome to our ongoing, regularly updated collection of the best MacBook Air deals available. The big news: You can once again pick up a brand-new 2018 MacBook Air laptop for $250 off. Note CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Here's the latest:

The best deals on the entry-level MacBook Air are again at Best Buy, which has the 128GB Air for $850 . This is the late 2018 version -- but it's basically the same as the brand-new 2019 model from July, except for the lack of True Tone display technology. (Most of you won't miss it.) The step-up configuration, equipped with a 256GB SSD (solid-state drive), is also $250 off.

. This is the late 2018 version -- but it's basically the same as the brand-new 2019 model from July, except for the lack of True Tone display technology. (Most of you won't miss it.) The step-up configuration, equipped with a 256GB SSD (solid-state drive), is also $250 off. And Best Buy is again offering the lowest price we've seen for the 2019 Air, $900. That's a pretty good savings versus the $1,100 you'd spend at the Apple Store (before the student discount). The 256GB version is also discounted by $200.

Check out all of the details below.

MacBook Air discounts, compared Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) MacBook Air 2018 (128GB SSD) $1,100 $850 $850 MacBook Air 2019 (128GB SSD) $1,100 $900 $900 MacBook Air 2018 (256GB SSD) $1,300 $1,050 $1,050 MacBook Air 2019 (256GB SSD) $1,300 $1,100 $1,100

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET The monster discount is back! You can again pick up the 2018 version of the MacBook Air for way under list price at Best Buy. The model on sale is nearly identical to the brand-new one that debuted in July -- except that it doesn't have Apple's True Tone display technology. And the discount is substantial: For $850, you get an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory and a 128GB SSD that's faster than the one in the newer model. Read the MacBook Air 2018 review

Sarah Tew/CNET This is a $200 discount on the brand-new MacBook Air -- the one with the Retina True Tone display -- that Apple released a few weeks ago. This matches the lowest price we've seen, and it likely won't last for long. Read the MacBook Air 2019 preview

Best Buy's price on the step-up version of the 2018 MacBook Air, with 256GB of storage, is now back at its all-time low of $1,050. Read the MacBook Air 2018 review

Sarah Tew/CNET Best Buy is also running a $200 discount on the step-up version of the newest 2019 model, with the 256GB SSD. Read the 13-inch MacBook Air review

Now playing: Watch this: Back-to-school MacBooks get faster, cheaper

Originally published earlier this month. Updated to reflect new sale prices.

Mentioned Above Apple MacBook Air (128GB, Gray, 2018) $849 CNET may get a commission from retail offers.