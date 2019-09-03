Welcome to our ongoing, regularly updated collection of the best MacBook Air deals available. The mega-discounts we saw in August are gone, but Best Buy is still offering prices that are significantly lower than the ones you'll find at the Apple Store.
But Apple is offering some deals of its own -- to students, anyway. The new 2019 MacBook Air starts at $1,000 -- a $100 discount on the list price -- and comes with a free pair of Beats headphones. The deal is available to current and newly accepted college students and their parents, as well as faculty, staff and home-school teachers of all grade levels, according to Apple's website.
Check out all of the details below.
MacBook Air discounts, compared
|Model
|List price
|Best price (current)
|Best price (all-time)
|MacBook Air 2018 (128GB SSD)
|$1,100
|$950
|$850
|MacBook Air 2019 (128GB SSD)
|$1,100
|$1,000
|$900
|MacBook Air 2018 (256GB SSD)
|$1,300
|$1,150
|$1,050
|MacBook Air 2019 (256GB SSD)
|$1,300
|$1,200
|$1,100
A $150 discount off Apple's list price for the 2018 version of the MacBook Air. The model on sale is nearly identical to the brand-new one that debuted in July -- except that it doesn't have Apple's True Tone display technology. But you do get an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory and a 128GB SSD that's faster than the one in the newer model.
This is a $100 discount on the brand-new MacBook Air -- the one with the Retina True Tone display -- that Apple released in July. But it doesn't quite match the $900 low that Best Buy offered earlier.
Best Buy's price on the step-up version of the 2018 MacBook Air, with 256GB of storage, is $150 less than Apple's list price.
Best Buy is also running a $100 discount on the step-up version of the newest 2019 model, with the 256GB SSD.
Originally published earlier this month. Updated to reflect new sale prices.
