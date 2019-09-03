CNET también está disponible en español.

The best MacBook Air deals

The best prices around on the 2018 and 2019 models.

Welcome to our ongoing, regularly updated collection of the best MacBook Air deals available. The mega-discounts we saw in August are gone, but Best Buy is still offering prices that are significantly lower than the ones you'll find at the Apple Store. 

But Apple is offering some deals of its own -- to students, anyway. The new 2019 MacBook Air starts at $1,000 -- a $100 discount on the list price -- and comes with a free pair of Beats headphones. The deal is available to current and newly accepted college students and their parents, as well as faculty, staff and home-school teachers of all grade levels, according to Apple's website.

Check out all of the details below.

MacBook Air discounts, compared

Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time)
MacBook Air 2018 (128GB SSD) $1,100 $950 $850
MacBook Air 2019 (128GB SSD) $1,100 $1,000 $900
MacBook Air 2018 (256GB SSD) $1,300 $1,150 $1,050
MacBook Air 2019 (256GB SSD) $1,300 $1,200 $1,100

2018 13-inch Apple MacBook Air (128GB SSD): $950

Save $150
A $150 discount off Apple's list price for the 2018 version of the MacBook Air. The model on sale is nearly identical to the brand-new one that debuted in July -- except that it doesn't have Apple's True Tone display technology. But you do get an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory and a 128GB SSD that's faster than the one in the newer model

$900 at Best Buy
Read the MacBook Air 2018 review

2019 13-inch MacBook Air (128GB SSD): $1,000

Save $100
This is a $100 discount on the brand-new MacBook Air -- the one with the Retina True Tone display -- that Apple released in July. But it doesn't quite match the $900 low that Best Buy offered earlier.

$1,000 at Best Buy
Read the MacBook Air 2019 preview

2018 13-inch MacBook Air (256GB SSD): $1,150

Save $150

Best Buy's price on the step-up version of the 2018 MacBook Air, with 256GB of storage, is $150 less than Apple's list price.

$1,050 at Best Buy
Read the MacBook Air 2018 review

2019 13-inch MacBook Air (256GB): $1,200

Save $100
Best Buy is also running a $100 discount on the step-up version of the newest 2019 model, with the 256GB SSD.

$1,200 at Best Buy
Read the 13-inch MacBook Air review
Originally published earlier this month. Updated to reflect new sale prices.

