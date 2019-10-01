CNET también está disponible en español.

The best MacBook Air deals

Plus: Get a free year of Apple TV Plus with every MacBook Air purchase.

01-macbook-air-2019
Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple's big fall launch event brought us the new iPhone 11 and Apple Watch Series 5 -- but no news of the rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro or anything related to the MacBook Air. So, for now, we'll have to make do with the modest discounts we're seeing on both the 2018 and 2019 models. 

At the moment, Amazon has the best prices across the board. You can pick up the 128GB version of the newest MacBook Air, which Apple introduced in July, for $1,000 -- and the 128GB 2018 model for $934. Oddly, the 256GB version of the 2019 model is currently less expensive than the equivalent 2018 model.

Apple, in a rare gesture of largesse, is throwing in a free year of its forthcoming Apple TV Plus service with every purchase of a MacBook Air -- regardless of where you buy it. (Note that this deal extends to any new or refurbished iPhoneiPadApple TVMac or iPod Touch.)

Read more: The cheapest way to get Apple TV Plus for free

Note CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

MacBook Air discounts, compared

Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time)
MacBook Air 2018 (128GB SSD) N/A $934 $849
MacBook Air 2019 (128GB SSD) $1,100 $1,000 $900
MacBook Air 2018 (256GB SSD) N/A $1,319 $1,050
MacBook Air 2019 (256GB SSD) $1,300 $1,227 $1,100

2018 13-inch Apple MacBook Air (128GB SSD): $934

Save $166
Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

The all-time low price has disappeared -- but Amazon is still offering more than $150 off the 2018 version of the MacBook Air. This model is nearly identical to the 2019 version, except that it doesn't have Apple's True Tone display technology. But you do get a 128GB SSD that's faster than the one in the newer model Read the MacBook Air 2018 review

$934 at Amazon

2019 13-inch MacBook Air (128GB SSD): $1,000

Save $100
Sarah Tew/CNET

This is a $100 discount on the brand-new MacBook Air -- the one with the Retina True Tone display -- that Apple released in July Read the MacBook Air 2019 preview

$1,000 at Amazon

2019 13-inch MacBook Air (256GB): $1,227
Sarah Tew/CNET

Amazon's price on the step-up version of the 2018 MacBook Air, with 256GB of storage, is $170 less than Apple's list price. Read the 13-inch MacBook Air review

$1,227 at Amazon

2018 13-inch MacBook Air (256GB SSD): $1,319

The step-up 256GB version of the 2018 MacBook Air is now more expensive than the equivalent 2019 model. We recommend getting the newer one. Read the MacBook Air 2019 review

$1,319 at Amazon
Originally published earlier this year. Regularly updated to reflect new sale prices.

Apple MacBook Air

Apple

