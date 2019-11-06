The best MacBook Air deals: Amazon has the 2018 model for $899

Sarah Tew/CNET

With Black Friday fast approaching and rumors swirling about new MacBook models on the horizon, we're keeping our eyes peeled for discounts on the MacBook Air. In recent weeks, prices have been all over the map -- so if you don't like what you see today, check back again tomorrow.

At the moment, Amazon has the best price -- that's $899 -- on the entry-level 128GB version from 2018. (A few days ago, the 2019 version was on sale for $900.) But this year's edition of the step-up model, with 256GB of storage, is the clear winner at $1,199, compared to its 2018 equivalent, which somehow costs $130 more.

Apple, in a rare gesture of largesse, is throwing in a free year of its forthcoming Apple TV Plus service with every purchase of a MacBook Air -- regardless of where you buy it. (Note that this deal extends to any new or refurbished iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod Touch.)

MacBook Air discounts, compared Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) MacBook Air 2018 (128GB SSD) N/A $899 $849 MacBook Air 2019 (128GB SSD) $1,100 $999 $900 MacBook Air 2018 (256GB SSD) N/A $1,330 $1,050 MacBook Air 2019 (256GB SSD) $1,300 $1,199 $1,100

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET Amazon is offering $200 off the 2018 version of the MacBook Air. This model is nearly identical to the 2019 version, except that it doesn't have Apple's True Tone display technology, though you do get a 128GB SSD that's faster than the one in the newer model. Read our MacBook Air 2018 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon offers up a modest discount on the brand-new MacBook Air -- the one with the Retina True Tone display -- that Apple released in July. This is $100 off Apple's list price. Read our MacBook Air 2019 preview.

Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon is also offering a $100 discount on the step-up version of the 2019 MacBook Air with 256GB of storage. Read our 13-inch MacBook Air review.

Guillermo Pont/CNET Deals on the 2018 configurations are becoming scarce. This isn't a particularly good price for the 256GB model, especially when the equivalent 2019 model is available for $130 less. Read our MacBook Air 2019 review.

Now playing: Watch this: Back-to-school MacBooks get faster, cheaper

Originally published earlier this year. Regularly updated to reflect new sale prices.