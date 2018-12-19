Tile

Need a last-minute stocking stuffer? Or a cool gift for the person who has (almost) everything? I've got you covered.

Today only, and while supplies last, Amazon has the new Tile Mate locator for $15.99, with free shipping even if you're not a Prime subscriber.

That's one option. Another is the new Tile Pro in a two-pack for $44.99. I'll explain the differences below.

For those unfamiliar with them, the Tiles are Bluetooth-tethered locators. Pair one with your phone, then attach it to a keychain or something else that routinely goes missing. When you want to find that thing, just tap the Tile app and the Tile rings.

Even better, if you've misplaced your phone (and it's in range), double-press the Tile button to make the phone ring -- even if it's set to mute. There's also a crowd-sourcing option that can help you recover items lost in the out-of-range wider world.

These are both the updated Tile models introduced just a couple months ago. That means they have user-replaceable batteries (yay!) and improved Bluetooth range. Youget up to 150 feet with the Mate and up to 300 feet with the Pro.

As gadget gifts go, I can think of few better ones -- especially the Mate at just $16. (It's normally $25.)

Your thoughts?

Bonus deal: Amazon is still offering Black Friday prices on a ton of Amazon devices, including the 2nd-gen Echo Dot for $20 and the third-gen for $30.

If you don't mind shopping on Facebook, though, Daily Steals has the third-gen Echo Dot for just $20 in your choice of colors. That's the lowest price to date on this all-new Dot.

Although Daily Steals states that it will "ship within two days," there's no guarantee it'll arrive in time for Christmas.

I thought the second-gen Dot was a killer deal at $20 (and it is), but the third-gen for the same price? The latter is, after all, the best Dot yet.

Bonus deal No. 2: Do not miss the 2018 iPad (32GB) at its lowest price ever: Just $229.

