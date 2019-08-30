The best Labor Day sales on kitchen and cookware

KitchenAid

To the bargain-minded among us, Labor Day can be a total jackpot of discounts, deals and steals. That, of course, applies to the all-important online retail space and some of our favorite kitchen and cookware retailers are dropping the price down low on small and big-ticket items like KitchenAid, Whirlpool and more. Many sales start early and extend past the weekend, offering free shipping and special discount codes.

These are the best sales on kitchen appliances, kitchen tools, cookware and more happening this Labor Day Weekend. Note that CNET may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Read more: The best meat delivery deals for labor day

The O.G. department store is offering site-wide sales on select kitchen and home goods plus 10% off small appliances with code WKND. On Sunday and Monday morning only, take an extra $10 off any purchase of $25 or more on select items with the code WKND25.

Sur La Table's Savor Summer Sale means up to 55% off of cookware and up to 30% off most KitchenAid products such as this stand mixer for less than $300. Plus take an extra 20% off clearance items.

Look for 25% off home items including kitchen tools and cutlery. Want something bigger? Whirlpool appliances are 30% off all weekend, too.

As you might expect, the megastore is having mega rollbacks on everything from kitchen and dining to furniture and much more all weekend. One of our favorite Nutri-bullet personal blenders is down under $90.

The online retailer is slashing some kitchen tools, kitchenware and appliances up to 75% with free shipping on orders over $49.

The hardware superstore is kicking off with a store and site-wide sale (through Sept. 4) on grills, kitchen appliances and more.

The online mega-retailer isn't running one sweeping sale but you can spot individual kitchen and cookware deals across the site like this air fryer down nearly 40% or take over 20% off this handy immersion blender.

Read more: The best labor day mattress sales

Now playing: Watch this: The KitchenAid stand mixer makes its mark on home baking