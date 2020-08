The best Labor Day sales for 2020: Ring security, vacuums, audio gear and more

Deal Savings Price

















Perhaps it's appropriate that Labor Day, which celebrates the contributions and achievements of the American labor union and the workers which make our nation tick, has evolved in modern times into a major consumer sales event. And despite the weirdness of living through a pandemic, this year is no exception.

With Labor Day taking place on Monday, Sept. 7, We're still in the early days of the same, which for many retailers won't kick off until next week. I've rounded up the best deals we currently know about -- and which we're allowed to tell you about -- but check back often as we creep closer to the holiday because we'll be adding new deals all the time.

And while you're looking around for Labor Day deals, here are a few others definitely worth checking out:

Labor Day 2020 deals available right now

Amazon When: Right now The Doorbell 3 is the latest version of the Ring and has only been available since the start of summer. Under the hood it features dual 2.4 and 5GHz Wi-Fi for better streaming video. Amazon is selling it for $50 off, but also throws in the $90 Amazon Echo Show 5 for free.

Polk When: Right now (though Sept. 7) Polk has reduced the price of its S2 ultra-slim sound bar for Labor Day, now $50 off its list price. It's been cheaper -- the S2 was as low as $160 in the spring, but this is still a good deal. It connects to your TV with HDMI ARC so you can control everything with a single remote control. It features 5 full-range drivers and a wireless subwoofer, supports Bluetooth, and specifically targets center-channel audio to make sure dialog is clear and understandable.

Courant When: Right now (through Sept. 7) Wireless chargers are a dime a dozen (not literally, of course) but Courant makes chargers that elevate your desktop (again, not literally). Wrapped in a pebble-grain Italian leather and available in an assortment of colors, these are snazzy. Right now, everything on the site is 25% off (the discount is applied automatically at checkout) and monogramming is included for free. Browser the whole collection, or sample what Courant has to offer with these selections: Catch:1 single charger: $60 (25% off)

Catch:2 dual charger: $56 (25% off)

Catch:3 charger with accessory tray: $131 (25% off)

Labor Day 2020 deals coming soon

Remember, these deals aren't live yet -- they're starting in just a few days. Be sure to note the date for each deal below.

Tribit When: Aug. 31-Sept. 7 The Tribit QuietPlus 72 headphones are usually priced $70, but they're on sale for $45 during Labor Day when you add promo code LBDQPLUS at checkout. These compact over-the-ear headphones charge via USB-C and deliver about 30 hours of runtime between charges. More importantly, these are nice canceling headphones that Tribit claims can cancel up to 32dB of ambient sound.

BlazePod When: Aug. 31-Sept. 7 BlazePods is an at-home, pro-level training system. Using interactive, touch-sensitive pods, you can choose from among an enormous library of workouts and games to work on balance, coordination, core, flexibility, power, spatial awareness, speed, stamina and more. With kids schooling from home and adults working from home -- and gyms still closed in most locations -- this is a great solution for exercising in place. During this Labor Day sale, all kits are 20% off sitewide. Exception: Bundles aren't included in the sale.

Roborock When: Sept. 1-7 Roborock's newest cordless stick vacuum is the H6, and it's $50 off for Labor Day week. This new vacuum generates a respectable 25,000 Pa of suction and can run for a maximum of about 90 minutes in eco-mode (or 10 minutes running full-bore in max mode). It features HEPA air filtration and weighs in at just three pounds.

Roborock When: Sept. 1-7 Regularly priced at $270, the E4 is one of Roborock's most popular models, particularly among pet owners thanks to its robust 2,000Pa suction in carpet boost mode. The vacuum's large battery can run for about 200 minutes on a charge (over 2,000 square feet) and Roborock cites an oversized dustbin so you don't need to empty it as often. The Roborock E4 is about $50 off during the sale, selling for $219 when you apply promo code ROBOROCKE45 at checkout.

Roborock When: Sept. 4-7 Roborock's newest robot is a combination vacuum and mop, and it's $45 off for the holiday when you apply promo code ROBOS6MAXV at checkout. The S6 MaxV includes a pair of cameras and uses what it calls "ReactiveAI Obstacle Avoidance" to identify and avoid obstacles that it encounters on the floor, so it goes around toys, shoes and the inevitable puppy accident, rather than plowing through it and turning a small mess into a big disaster. It has a maximum suction of 2,500PA and uses LiDAR for accurate, optimized navigation and automatic room recognition. It's app and voice controllable, and the S6 MaxVcan be programmed with up to 10 no-go zones, 10 no-mop zones and 10 invisible barriers on each level of your home.

Verizon When: Sept. 5-6 The Verizon Care Smart Watch is a smartwatch version of the Jitterbug cell phone -- it's designed expressly for seniors. It features safety features like location sharing, one-button emergency dialing to pre-programmed contacts, and health and activity reporting. In addition, it does usual smartphone stuff like reminders and step tracking.

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.