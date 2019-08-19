The best Labor Day mattress sales

MattressFirm

Labor Day approaches, which means kids heading back to school, the start of another football season and fall evenings of cooler air and better sleep. If you need more than a crisp breeze from a bedroom window to improve your night's sleep, then perhaps a mattress upgrade is in order. Mattress makers often slash prices over a holiday weekend, and Labor Day weekend is no different.

Labor Day will be filled with mattress sales. A handful of online mattress retailers have jumped the end-of-summer gun and are already running Labor Day sales. You can check out the deals below, and we'll add other sales as they launch. Before you hit the sales, check out our tips on how to buy a mattress online and the top online mattress retailers.

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of products featured on this page.

Tempur-Pedic is offering $300 off any size Tempur-Breeze or Tempur-Luxe Adapt mattress. You can also save $100 on any size of Tempur-ProAdapt or Tempur-Adapt mattress. The sale also includes mattress bases -- you can save $200 on any size Tempur-Ergo Extended power base and $100 on any size Tempur-Ergo power base. To hit the max of $700 worth of savings, you need to pick up a king-size Tempur-breeze or Tempur-LuxeAdapt mattress and a vertical split king Tempur-Ergo Extended Power Base.

Helix is running a sale that knocks $200 off the price of any order of $1,750 or more with code LD200. Spend $1,250 or more and you can save $1,590 with code LD150. And you can save $100 off any mattress purchase with code LD100. With any mattress purchase, Helix tosses in two of its Dream Pillows.

With code LD200, you can save $200 off of the natural-fiber Birch mattress that features a natural, organic cotton cover and natural wool fibers and organic Birch wool for comfort and temperature regulation. Birch Wool is designed to retain shape with a natural elasticity of each fiber.

The Pod is a mattress that lets you control the temperature on each side, and you can use its thermo alarm to wake up -- it drops the temp gradually as morning nears. Eight Sleep's Labor Day sale gets you a free Gravity Blanket and free shipping with a Pod purchase, which Eight Sleep estimates to be a $300 value. No promo code required.

The granddaddy of online mattress retailers, Casper will knock up to $200 off the price of your order with code CNET.

