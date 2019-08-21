Gasp! Stores are turning Labor Day into an excuse to hold sales? I'm shocked and saddened. Wait, no I'm not. Much as I respect the intention of the holiday, which became an official federal one back in 1894, to most of us it's just a free day off -- one blissfully attached to a weekend. So, yeah, stores, go ahead, do your thing. I'm listening.

Granted, Labor Day doesn't bring out the bargains on the level of, say, Black Friday, or even July 4, but there are definitely some sales worth your time -- starting with the best Labor Day mattress sales. Below I've rounded up a handful of items I consider to be the cream of the crop (and it's early yet, so watch for more cream in the days to come), followed by a handy reference guide to other Labor Day sales. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Sarah Tew/CNET TCL TVs are already the bargain to beat, offering good image quality and the excellent Roku interface at very competitive prices. Although Amazon's sale isn't specifically for Labor Day, it does qualify as the lowest price yet on this 50-inch 4 Series model. Read TCL S425 series (Roku TV) review

Rylo What's cooler: a snapshot of a firework exploding in front of you, or full 360-degree video of all the fireworks and all the reactions to seeing them? Oooh, ahhh, indeed. At $249.99, the compact Rylo dual-lens camera is selling for its lowest price yet. And for an extra $50, you can get the bundle that includes the waterproof housing. This deal begins on Aug. 25 and runs through Sept. 3. Read the Rylo camera preview

Grip2u Available for iPhones and Galaxy phones, the Grip2u Boost cases offer three great amenities: protection (natch), an interchangeable rubber strap for easier gripping and a built-in kickstand. They normally run $30-35, but promo code SUMMER30OFF cuts 30% off.

Turo Turo is kind of like Uber meets Airbnb: You borrow someone's car, but you do all the driving. I've used it many times and found it a great alternative to traditional car-rental services -- in part because you get to choose exactly the vehicle you want (not just, say, "midsize") and in part because you can often do pickup/dropoff right outside baggage claim. Between now and Sept. 1, the first 300 people to check out can get $30 off any Turo rental with promo code LDW30.

