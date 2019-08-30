I'm shocked -- shocked! -- to learn that stores are turning Labor Day into an excuse to sell stuff. Wait -- no, I'm not. As much as I respect the original intent of the holiday (which became official back in 1894), to most of us, it's just a bonus day off -- one that's blissfully tacked onto a weekend. So, yeah, stores; go ahead, run your sales. I'm listening.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Labor Day doesn't bring out bargains to compete with the likes of Black Friday (which will be here before you know it), but there are definitely some sales worth your time.

For example:

Below I've rounded up a handful of individual items I consider to be the cream of the crop, followed by a handy reference guide to other Labor Day sales. Keep in mind, of course, that products may sell out at any time, even if the sale itself is still running. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

I thought this might be a mistake, but, no, the weirdly named HP Laptop 15t Value is indeed quite the value at this price. Specs include an Intel Core i7 processor, 12GB of RAM, a 256GB solid-state drive and a 15.6-inch display. However, I strongly recommend paying an extra $50 to upgrade that display to FHD (1,920 x 1,080), because you're not likely to be happy with the native 1,366 x 768 resolution.

Spotify and most other streaming services rely on compressed audio, which robs the listener of full fidelity. Enter Tidal, the only "major" service that delivers lossless audio -- meaning at least on par with CD quality, if not better. Want to see (er, hear) the difference for yourself? Grab this excellent extended trial while you can. It's just $6 for three months, and it's good for up to six listeners.

Chris Monroe/CNET Recently updated to include digital-photo-frame capabilities, the Lenovo Smart Clock brings Google Assistant goodness to your nightstand. It's a little smaller than the Amazon Echo Show 5, but also a full $30 less (and tied with Prime Day pricing) during this Best Buy Labor Day sale. Read Lenovo Smart Clock review

Sarah Tew/CNET DJI's answer to GoPro's action cameras is rugged little model that's shockproof, dustproof and waterproof down to 11 meters. It normally runs $350, but this deal drops it to $261 when you apply promo code 19LABOR10 at checkout. Read DJI Osmo Action preview

Sarah Tew/CNET Use promo code 19LABOR10 to get an unusually good deal on JBL's interesting hybrid product -- not quite headphones, and not quite a traditional speaker, but something you wear like neckphones to listen to music on the go.

Angela Lang/CNET Formerly known as the Google Home Hub, Google's Nest Hub packs a wealth of Google Assistant goodness into a 7-inch screen. At $59, this is within a buck of the best price we've seen. It lists for $129 and sells elsewhere in the $89-to-$99 range. This is one item of many available as part of eBay's Labor Day Sale (which, at this writing, doesn't specifically mention Labor Day, but that's how it was pitched to us). Read Google Home Hub review

The problem with most entry-level laptops: They come with mechanical hard drives. That makes for a mighty slow Windows experience. This Lenovo model features a 128GB solid-state drive, so it should be pretty quick to boot and load software, even with its basic processor. Plus, it has a DVD-burner! That's not something you see in many modern laptops, especially at this price.

Sarah Tew/CNET Though not technically a Labor Day sale, it's happening during Labor Day sale season -- and it's too good not to share. Nationwide Distributors, via Google Express, has just about the best AirPods deal we've seen (when you apply promo code ZBEDWZ at checkout). This is for the second-gen AirPods with the wireless charging case. Can't imagine these will last long at this price, so if you're interested, act fast. Read the AirPods review

Sarah Tew/CNET An Echo Dot makes a fine match for any Fire edition TV, because you can use the latter to say things like, "Alexa, turn on the TV." Right now, the 24-inch Insignia Fire TV Edition starts at just $100, while the 32-inch Toshiba Fire TV Editions is on sale for $130. Just add any Fire TV Edition to your cart, then add a third-gen Echo Dot, and presto: The latter is free.

Rylo What's cooler: A snapshot of a firework exploding in front of you, or full 360-degree video of all the fireworks and all the reactions to seeing them? Oooh, ahhh, indeed. At $250, the compact Rylo dual-lens camera is selling for its lowest price yet. And for an extra $50, you can get the bundle that includes the waterproof housing. This deal runs through Sept. 3; it usually costs $500. Read the Rylo camera preview

Turo Turo is kind of like Uber meets Airbnb: You borrow someone's car, but you do all the driving. I've used it many times and found it a great alternative to traditional car-rental services -- in part because you get to choose exactly the vehicle you want (not just, say, "midsize") and in part because you can often do pickup and dropoff right outside baggage claim. Between now and Sept. 1, the first 300 people to check out can get $30 off any Turo rental with promo code LDW30.

Other Labor Day sales you should check out

Best Buy: In addition to some pretty solid MacBook deals that have been running for about a week already, Best Buy is offering up to 40% off major appliances like washers, dryers and stoves. There are also gift cards available with the purchase of select appliances.

Dell: Through Aug. 28, Dell is offering an extra 12% off various laptops, desktops and electronics. And check back starting Aug. 29 for a big batch of Labor Day doorbusters.

GlassesUSA: Aug. 29 - Sept. 3 only, you can save 65% on all frames with promo code labor65.

Lenovo: The tech company is offering a large assortment of deals and doorbusters through Labor Day, with the promise of up to 56% off certain items -- including, at this writing, the IdeaPad 730S laptop for $700 (save $300).

Lensabl: Want to keep the frames you already love and paid for? Lensabl lets you mail them in for new lenses, based on your prescription. From now through Sept. 2 only, you can save 20% on the blue light-blocking lens option with promo code BLOCKBLUE.

Sears: Between now and Sept. 7, you can save up to 40% on appliances (plus an additional 10% if you shop online), up to 60% on mattresses, up to 50% on Craftsman products and more. The store is also offering some fairly hefty cashback bonuses.

More to come!

Note: This post was published previously and is continuously updated with new information.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.

Mentioned Above Apple iPhone XS (64GB, space gray) $999 CNET may get a commission from retail offers.