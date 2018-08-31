Sarah Tew/CNET

Labor Day isn't really a big "tech-deal" holiday, right? Tell that to Best Buy.

The big-box store just took the wraps off some pretty sweet discounts, and I've rounded up the items I think are worth a look:

Ninja

The Ninja Coffee Bar Brewer with Thermal Carafe for $100 (save $100): Why monkey around with pricey, environmentally unfriendly K cups when this coffeemaker can brew single cups just as quickly -- with whatever coffee you like? It can also brew a full carafe, make iced coffee and even froth your milk.

The UE Wonderboom waterproof mini speaker for $50 (save $50): In his 2017 review, CNET's David Carnoy called this "one of the fullest-sounding mini Bluetooth speakers you can buy." And that was based on the regular $100 price tag. It's compact, it floats and it can play for up to 10 hours on a charge.

The Insignia Voice Bluetooth speaker with Google Assistant for $25 (save $75): Built with your bedside in mind, this fairly normal-looking alarm clock is also a full-fledged smart speaker. It comes with Google Assistant baked in, so it's nearly as capable as a Google Home. We reviewed it, and it's pretty good -- especially at this price.

Now Playing: Watch this: Jabra's Elite 65t earphones have some advantages over...

The Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds for $130 (save $40): Jabra's truly wireless earbuds rival Apple's AirPods and even exceed them in some ways, according to CNET's Elite 65t review. Of course, they're usually priced about the same, but at $130 they're now officially the better buy.

The TCL 5 Series 55-inch Roku TV 4K HDR for $360 (save $90) with promo code TCLUPGRADE: Last year's model is this year's outright steal, as this top-rated TV is a full $200 less than the current 6 Series. Differences between the two? The 6 Series has a metal frame and stand (versus plastic on the 5 Series) and independent contrast zones.

The Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS+Cellular) for $324 (save $75): A rare deal on a current-gen Apple Watch (though the Series 4 is probably just around the corner). That price gets you the 38mm model. If you want the 42mm version, it's also $75 off (so $354).

Stay tuned for more Best Buy deals as we find them!

In the meantime, be sure to see our larger roundup of all the best Labor Day deals of 2018.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!