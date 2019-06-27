The best July 4th mattress sales

The Fourth of July means fireworks, barbecues and sales -- specifically, mattress sales. Yes, you read that right. Many mattress makers celebrate Independence Day by slashing prices. You likely have plans to attend a fireworks display on the Fourth and at least one barbecue over the long weekend, but you might want to carve out a little time to shop for a mattress online. Before you hit the sales, check out our tips on how to buy a mattress online and the top online mattress retailers. (We also have a new list of best air mattresses, too.)

Here are the best mattress deals we found for the Fourth of July. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of products featured on this page.

Cocoon by Sealy: 25-percent off any Chill mattress and free pillows and sheets The Chill mattress has a cover that absorbs and dissipates heat for a cool night's sleep. Perfect for those hot summer nights! You can knock off 25 percent off a Chill mattress and get free DreamFit sheets set and a pair of DreamFit pillows. Offer is good through July 8. See at Cocoon by Sealy

Brooklyn Bedding: 25-percent off sitewide Brooklyn Bedding is blowing it out with a 25-percent discount on all of its mattress lines: Aurora, Signature, Bowery, Bowery Hybrid, Spartan and Bloom Hybrid. Hurry up because the savings end on July 4. See at Brooklyn Bedding

Dreamcloud: $200 off Luxury Hybrid Mattress You can knock $200 off the price of any size of DreamCloud's Luxury Hybrid Mattress, but it looks like the Twin size is already sold out. Offer ends on July 11. See at Dreamcloud

Birch by Helix: $200 off Birch mattress With code: FOURTH200, you can save $200 off of the natural-fiber Birch mattress that features a natural, organic cotton cover and natural wool fibers and organic Birch wool for comfort and temperature regulation. Birch Wool is designed to retain shape with a natural elasticity of each fiber. Offer ends July 15. See at Birch by Helix

Awara: $200 off Latex Hybrid Mattress Featuring natural, organic latex as well as organic cotton and natural wool, this Awara mattress is free from polyurethane foams or toxic fire retardants. Offer ends July 11. See at Awara

Serta: $200 off iComfort or iComfort Hybrid mattress and $400 off adjustable foundation You can save a combined $600 on a mattress and an adjustable foundation. The adjustable foundation looks awesome for in-bed TV viewing. The offers end on July 8. See at Serta

There are many other mattress deals, which I have assembled in a convenient bulleted list for your perusal: