The best July 4th deals happening now

We've rounded up the best ways to save money on housewares, bedding, electronics and more.

Independence Day is the most hallowed of all American holidays -- a celebration of the publication of one of the rudiments of modern democracy, the Declaration of Independence. Traditionally, we celebrate with BBQs and sales. And while the backyard cookouts might be a little subdued this year as we try to maintain our social distance, sales are in full swing. 

Some sales have already begun; others won't start until next week or the July 4th weekend. We've rounded up the sales and deals already in progress and put them here for your browsing pleasure. Whether you're looking for bedding and mattresses (the 4th is always a good holiday for mattress sales), appliances or electronics, you'll find a few things to whet your appetite here. And check back, because we'll be updating this article frequently to add new deals as they come on line. 

Audeze LCD-i3 In-Ear Headphones: $675

You save $225
Audeze

The Audeze LCD-i3 in-ear headphones are on sale for $675 when you use discount code CNETJULY at checkout. The planar magnetic drivers are rare in earbuds, and are ideal for playing back 24-bit high res audio via Bluetooth 5.0 with AptX and AptX HD support. 

This deal is good through July 5. 

$675 at World Wide Stereo

Astell & Kern KANN Cube Portable Music Player: $1,125

You save $375
Astell & Kern

Astell & Kern's KANN Cube is $1,125 when you apply discount code CNETJULY at checkout. This high fidelity portable music player is aimed at audiophiles looking for a player that's as good -- or better -- than the sound system in their living room. 

This deal is good through July 5. 

$1,125 at World Wide Stereo

Samsung 25.5 cu. ft. refrigerator with filtered ice maker: $1,200

You save $400
Samsung

Looking for a stainless steel, french-door fridge with 25.5 cu. ft. of storage and a filtered ice maker? This Samsung model #RF260BEAESR is $400 off now through July 8.

$1,200 at Best Buy

Jackbox Games: Up to 50% off

Save on games for PC, Mac, Switch and PS4
Jackbox

From now through the 4th of July weekend, Jackbox Games is offering its most popular games for up to 50% off. Pretty much everything is on sale, but here are the highlights:

  • Visit Jackbox Games for 50% off on Drawful 2 (now $5), Quiplash (now $5) or The Jackbox Party Pack (now $12.50).
  • Go to the Nintendo Switch store for 35% off The Jackbox Party Pack ($16.24) or 40% off The Jackbox Party Pack 5 ($18).
  • At the PS4 store, save 50% on Drawful 2 ($5), 40% on The Jackbox Party Pack 3 ($15) or 35% on The Jackbox Party Pack 6 ($19.49).
See at Jackbox

Samsung 4.5 cu. ft. 10-cycle front-loading washer: $630

You save $270
Samsung

Samsung's 4.5 cu. ft. 10-cycle high-efficiency front-loading washer includes a steam treatment feature to remove stains without pre-treatment as well as a self-cleaning mode that keeps the drum from 99% of bacteria. It's $630, down from $900, now through July 8. 

Best Buy also has some discounted washer/dryer packages on sale for the holiday. 

$630 at Best Buy

Samsung 7.5 cu. ft. 10-cycle electric dryer: $630

You save $270
Samsung

Samsung's dryer model # DVE45R6100C is a 7.5 cu. ft. electric dryer with features like Steam Sanitize+ that eliminates over 99% of germs and bacteria, while a steam feature relaxes and smooths wrinkles from everyday wear. 

This deal is good through July 8. 

$630 at Best Buy

Floyd furniture: Up to $125 off

Save on sofas, beds, mattresses, tables and shelving systems
Floyd

Floyd furniture is known for attractive designs and high build quality, and now through July 5, there are sales up to $125 off when you use discount code SUMMERTIME at checkout. Here are some f the most interesting deals: 

The sale runs through July 5.

See at Floyd

Nest Bedding: 20% off

Site-wide savings on purchases of $150
Nest Bedding

From now through July 12, Nest Bedding is offering 20% off all purchases of $150 or more when you use the discount code FIREWORKS at checkout. That includes the site's mattresses, bedding, furniture, baby bedding and yes, even a doggie beds. 

See at Nest Bedding

Brooklyn Bedding: 25% off

Save sitewide on mattresses and accessories
Brooklyn Bedding

From now through July 7, Brooklyn Bedding is offering 25% off everything you can find on the site. That includes mattresses, bedding and accessories. Use promo code INDEPENDENCE25 at checkout. 

See at Brooklyn Bedding

RVMattress: 25% off

Sitewide sales on all mobile bedding
RVMattress

RVMattress has a singular focus: mattresses for RVs and mobile homes. The site has a selection of Brooklyn mattresses customized for the road, as well as bedding and accessories to match. 

Now through July 7, get anything on the site for 25% off with promo code INDEPENDENCE25 at checkout.

See at RVMattress

Layla Sleep: $200 off and free pillows

Save on Layla's Hybrid Mattress
Layla Sleep

From now through July 5, Layla Sleep is offering a deal on its new hybrid mattress. Buy any size Layla Hybrid Mattress and get $200 off, along with a pair of Layla Memory Foam Pillows for free. 

See at Layla Sleep

