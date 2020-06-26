The best July 4th deals happening now

Deal Savings Price

















Independence Day is the most hallowed of all American holidays -- a celebration of the publication of one of the rudiments of modern democracy, the Declaration of Independence. Traditionally, we celebrate with BBQs and sales. And while the backyard cookouts might be a little subdued this year as we try to maintain our social distance, sales are in full swing.

Some sales have already begun; others won't start until next week or the July 4th weekend. We've rounded up the sales and deals already in progress and put them here for your browsing pleasure. Whether you're looking for bedding and mattresses (the 4th is always a good holiday for mattress sales), appliances or electronics, you'll find a few things to whet your appetite here. And check back, because we'll be updating this article frequently to add new deals as they come on line.

Audeze The Audeze LCD-i3 in-ear headphones are on sale for $675 when you use discount code CNETJULY at checkout. The planar magnetic drivers are rare in earbuds, and are ideal for playing back 24-bit high res audio via Bluetooth 5.0 with AptX and AptX HD support. This deal is good through July 5.

Astell & Kern Astell & Kern's KANN Cube is $1,125 when you apply discount code CNETJULY at checkout. This high fidelity portable music player is aimed at audiophiles looking for a player that's as good -- or better -- than the sound system in their living room. This deal is good through July 5.

Samsung Looking for a stainless steel, french-door fridge with 25.5 cu. ft. of storage and a filtered ice maker? This Samsung model #RF260BEAESR is $400 off now through July 8.

Jackbox From now through the 4th of July weekend, Jackbox Games is offering its most popular games for up to 50% off. Pretty much everything is on sale, but here are the highlights: Visit Jackbox Games for 50% off on Drawful 2 (now $5), Quiplash (now $5) or The Jackbox Party Pack (now $12.50).

for 50% off on Drawful 2 (now $5), Quiplash (now $5) or The Jackbox Party Pack (now $12.50). Go to the Nintendo Switch store for 35% off The Jackbox Party Pack ($16.24) or 40% off The Jackbox Party Pack 5 ($18).

for 35% off The Jackbox Party Pack ($16.24) or 40% off The Jackbox Party Pack 5 ($18). At the PS4 store, save 50% on Drawful 2 ($5), 40% on The Jackbox Party Pack 3 ($15) or 35% on The Jackbox Party Pack 6 ($19.49).

Samsung Samsung's 4.5 cu. ft. 10-cycle high-efficiency front-loading washer includes a steam treatment feature to remove stains without pre-treatment as well as a self-cleaning mode that keeps the drum from 99% of bacteria. It's $630, down from $900, now through July 8. Best Buy also has some discounted washer/dryer packages on sale for the holiday.

Samsung Samsung's dryer model # DVE45R6100C is a 7.5 cu. ft. electric dryer with features like Steam Sanitize+ that eliminates over 99% of germs and bacteria, while a steam feature relaxes and smooths wrinkles from everyday wear. This deal is good through July 8.

Floyd Floyd furniture is known for attractive designs and high build quality, and now through July 5, there are sales up to $125 off when you use discount code SUMMERTIME at checkout. Here are some f the most interesting deals: The Sofa is $125 off . Available as a two-seater and three-seater, it's available starting at $970 with discount.

. Available as a two-seater and three-seater, it's available starting at $970 with discount. The Floyd Platform Bed is $100 off . The price starts at $895 and depends upon configuration.

. The price starts at $895 and depends upon configuration. The Mattress is $125 off . The price starts at $670.

. The price starts at $670. The Floyd Shelving System is $75 off. Prices start at $625 with discount and the final price depends upon configuration. The sale runs through July 5.

Nest Bedding From now through July 12, Nest Bedding is offering 20% off all purchases of $150 or more when you use the discount code FIREWORKS at checkout. That includes the site's mattresses, bedding, furniture, baby bedding and yes, even a doggie beds.

Brooklyn Bedding From now through July 7, Brooklyn Bedding is offering 25% off everything you can find on the site. That includes mattresses, bedding and accessories. Use promo code INDEPENDENCE25 at checkout.

RVMattress RVMattress has a singular focus: mattresses for RVs and mobile homes. The site has a selection of Brooklyn mattresses customized for the road, as well as bedding and accessories to match. Now through July 7, get anything on the site for 25% off with promo code INDEPENDENCE25 at checkout.

Layla Sleep From now through July 5, Layla Sleep is offering a deal on its new hybrid mattress. Buy any size Layla Hybrid Mattress and get $200 off, along with a pair of Layla Memory Foam Pillows for free.

