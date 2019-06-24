The best July 4 sales of 2019

Best movie about July 4: Independence Day, natch.
Best game to play on July 4: Kubb (rhymes with "tube"), a ridiculously fun blend of cornhole and horseshoes. (You can make your own pretty easily with some inexpensive lumber, or just pick up a Kubb set like this one for around $40.)
Best place to shop on July 4: Don't be silly; July 4 is for BBQs! But in the weeks leading up to to Independence Day, lots of stores have already rolled out their sales. Below I've rounded up those that I think are worth your attention -- but check back often, as I'll be updating this post as we get closer to the holiday.
One thing I can tell you now: There will be lots of mattress deals. So if you're looking to buy a new bed, stay tuned. In the meantime, 40% seems to be the magic number this year, as evidenced by the following:
- Best Buy: Save up to 40% on appliances
- Home Depot: Save up to 40% on appliances, grills, mowers, power tools and patio furniture
- Lowe's: Save up to 40% on appliances
- REI: Save up to 40% on a variety of outdoor items
Now let's take a look at some specific deals you won't want to miss.
Save 20% on clear lenses at Lensabl
Keep your frames, replace your lensesScreenshot by David Carnoy/CNET
On paper, Lensabl is already a great way to save money on glasses: You keep the frames you already bought, paid for and like, but get brand new lenses to go in them. (You do have to ship your frames to the company and wait for them to come back, so you'll likely need a spare pair.)
Between July 1 and July 7, you can save 20% on all clear lenses when you apply promo code SEECLEAR.
Decluttr: Save an extra 10% on refurbished tech
Bettr than paying full priceDecluttr
To butcher an old saying, one man's tech-trash is another man's tech-treasure. The next time you're in the market for a new phone or tablet, consider a certified-refurbished one instead -- especially if it includes a full 12-month warranty, which is what you get from Decluttr. What's more, you can save an extra 10% by applying promo code DEAL10 at checkout.
For example, an unlocked iPhone XR in pristine condition priced at $689.99 ($60 below new) would run you just $621.
Turo: Save $50 on any car rental
Wheelin' and dealin'Turo
Turo is kind of like Uber meets Airbnb: You borrow someone's car, but you do all the driving. I've used it many times and found it a great alternative to traditional car-rental services, in part because you get to choose exactly the vehicle you want (not just, say, "midsize") and in part because you can often do pick-up/drop-off right outside baggage claim.
Between now and July 11, you can get $50 off any Turo rental when you apply promo code 4JULY2019.
Up to 25% off Hurom Slow Juicers
Juice, there it isChris Monroe/CNET
Hurom makes high-end juicers, but unfortunately that results in high-end pricing. From July 1 to July 8, however, you can save 20% on all Hurom's Citrus Juicers and Alpha, Classic and Limited Edition Slow Juicers. The company is also knocking 25% off the H-AA and HZ Rose Gold Slow Juicers.
CNET's Brian Bennett didn't love the H-AA's high price and complicated design, but users have been more forgiving: It has a 4.2-star review average from Amazon buyers and an even better rating from over 500 Hurom customers.
Other notable sales right now
Although these aren't July 4 deals, per se, there are plenty of other great bargains to be had right now. Among the highlights:
- The Apple AirPods with wireless charging case for $179.99 (save $20)
- The Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm) GPS for $199 (save $80)
- The Google Home Hub for $60.99 (save $68)
More to come!
