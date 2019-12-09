The best iPad deals for 2019: Which one should you buy?

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Though every iPad in Apple's lineup is on sale, this year's 10.2-inch model is the best choice for most people -- especially when it's on sale. It has an older A10 processor, original Pencil support and a smart connector for smart keyboard (sold separately), and a slightly bigger screen than its 9.7-inch predecessor.

B&H Photo currently has the best price on the 10.2-inch iPad -- $299. It's not the lowest price we've seen; that was Target's $230 Cyber Monday deal. But the current $30 discount is the best we have at the moment, and it's a decent deal on an Apple product that's been on store shelves for not quite 90 days.

Otherwise, the best deal going is on the iPad Pro. Best Buy is offering a $150 discount on every version of the 11-inch model. B&H has the best price on the 12.9-inch model at $899, though we've seen it regularly on sale for closer to $850.

The discounts on the newer iPad Mini and iPad Air remain negligible. We'd recommend waiting for the next round of deals to come through before buying either one of them. And the discontinued 9.7-inch iPad seems to have now disappeared almost entirely.

Note that we're focused on the Wi-Fi versions of the iPad here. Using LTE on a tablet is cool but, for most people, not worth the additional cost -- for the device and the monthly service -- especially when you can easily tether your phone for free.

Apple iPad discounts, compared Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) iPad 2019 (32GB) $329 $299 $230 iPad 2019 (128GB) $429 $369 $329 iPad Mini 2019 (64GB) $399 $384 $359 iPad Air 2019 (64GB) $499 $469 $449 iPad Pro 11 (64GB) $799 $650 $649 iPad Pro 12.9 (64GB) $999 $899 $850 iPad Pro 12.9 (256GB) $1,149 $1,149 $950

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET The smallest model in the current iPad lineup comes with the smallest discount. You can find the iPad Mini at most retailers for $384 -- that's $15 off the Apple Store list price. Read our iPad Mini review.

Apple The best price on the 11-inch 64GB iPad Pro has returned to $650. To see the sale price, you need to enroll in the retailer's My Best Buy rewards program -- but it's free (for the basic tier). Plus, the 256GB model is also on sale for $800. Read our iPad Pro review.

Sarah Tew/CNET B&H Photo has the best price for the 64GB model, $899. Read our iPad Pro review.

