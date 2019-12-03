The best iPad deals for 2019: The 10.2-inch model is still on sale

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Amazon and B&H Photo now have the best price on the brand-new 10.2-inch iPad -- $299. It's far from the lowest price we've seen; that was Target's $230 Cyber Monday deal. But the current $30 discount is likely to be the best we can get expect from hereon out -- and it's a decent deal on an Apple product that's been on store shelves for not quite 90 days.

Otherwise, the best Cyber Monday holdovers involve the iPad Pro. Best Buy is offering a $150 discount on every version of the 11-inch model and up to $200 off higher-capacity 12.9-inch models. At the moment, the 64GB 11-inch iPad Pro costs $650 and the 12.9-inch 64GB model costs $850 -- and we've got all of the links below.

The discounts on the newer iPad Mini and iPad Air remain negligible. We'd recommend waiting for the next round of deals to come through before buying either one of them. And the discontinued 9.7-inch iPad seems to have now disappeared almost entirely.

Note that we're focused on the Wi-Fi versions of the iPad here. Using LTE on a tablet is cool but, for most people, not worth the additional cost -- for the device and the monthly service -- especially when you can easily tether your phone for free.

Apple iPad discounts, compared Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) iPad 2019 (32GB) $329 $299 $230 iPad 2019 (128GB) $429 $379 $329 iPad Mini 2019 (64GB) $399 $384 $359 iPad Air 2019 (64GB) $499 $469 $449 iPad Pro 11 (64GB) $799 $650 $649 iPad Pro 12.9 (64GB) $999 $850 $850 iPad Pro 12.9 (256GB) $1,149 $950 $950

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET The smallest model in the current iPad lineup comes with the smallest discount. You can find the iPad Mini at most retailers for $384 -- that's $15 off the Apple Store list price. Read our iPad Mini review.

Apple The best price on the 11-inch 64GB iPad Pro has returned to $650. To see the sale price, you need to enroll in the retailer's My Best Buy rewards program -- but it's free (for the basic tier). Also: The 256GB model is also on sale for $800. Read our iPad Pro review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Best Buy is back to its all-time low price for the 64GB model, $800. You can also pick up the 256GB model for $950 -- which may be the better deal. To take advantage of some of Best Buy's best sale prices, you need to enroll in the retailer's My Best Buy rewards program (it's free for the basic tier). Read our iPad Pro review.

Originally published earlier this year. Regularly updated to reflect new prices.