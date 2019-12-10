The best iPad deals for 2019: The 10.2-inch model is on sale for $250

Though every iPad in Apple's lineup is on sale, this year's 10.2-inch model is the best choice for most people -- especially when it's on sale. (And it's on sale today.) It has an A10 processor, Pencil support and a smart connector for a smart keyboard (sold separately), and a slightly bigger screen than its 9.7-inch predecessor.
Best Buy and Target currently have the best price on the 10.2-inch iPad, $250. It's not quite as low as the the $230 Cyber Monday deal -- but it's pretty darn good, and likely to be the lowest price we'll see until next year.
Otherwise, the best deal going is on the iPad Pro. Best Buy is offering a $150 discount on every version of the 11-inch model. B&H has the best price on the 12.9-inch model at $899, though we've seen it regularly on sale for closer to $850.
The discounts on the newer iPad Mini and iPad Air remain negligible. We'd recommend waiting for the next round of deals to come through before buying either one of them. And the discontinued 9.7-inch iPad seems to have now disappeared almost entirely.
Note that we're focused on the Wi-Fi versions of the iPad here. Using LTE on a tablet is cool but, for most people, not worth the additional cost -- for the device and the monthly service -- especially when you can easily tether your phone for free.
Apple iPad discounts, compared
|Model
|List price
|Best price (current)
|Best price (all-time)
|iPad 2019 (32GB)
|$329
|$250
|$230
|iPad 2019 (128GB)
|$429
|$330
|$329
|iPad Mini 2019 (64GB)
|$399
|$384
|$359
|iPad Air 2019 (64GB)
|$499
|$469
|$449
|iPad Pro 11 (64GB)
|$799
|$650
|$649
|iPad Pro 12.9 (64GB)
|$999
|$899
|$850
|iPad Pro 12.9 (256GB)
|$1,149
|$1,149
|$950
Target and Best Buy both have the 32GB model selling for $250. And Best Buy has the 128GB model for $330, too. Read our 10.2-inch iPad review.
The smallest model in the current iPad lineup comes with the smallest discount. You can find the iPad Mini at most retailers for $384 -- that's $15 off the Apple Store list price. Read our iPad Mini review.
The iPad Air now sits between the new 10.2-inch iPad and the 11-inch iPad Pro, which has a more powerful A12X processor. Read more about the iPad Air.
The best price on the 11-inch 64GB iPad Pro has returned to $650. To see the sale price, you need to enroll in the retailer's My Best Buy rewards program -- but it's free (for the basic tier).
Plus, the 256GB model is also on sale for $800. Read our iPad Pro review.
B&H Photo has the best price for the 64GB model, $899. Read our iPad Pro review.
Originally published earlier this year. Regularly updated to reflect new prices.
Apple
-
