The best holiday deals you can get right now: TCL TVs, Nintendo Switch, Xbox and more

There are some awesome Black Friday-like deals on all sorts of electronics. Save $70 on Bose noise-cancelling headphones or get $80 off the latest iPad.

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2019, your source for the season's best gifts and deals, hand-picked by the experts at CNET.

I hope you're not suffering from saving-money exhaustion, because with less than 10 days before the holidays officially arrive, the deals just keep coming and coming. And coming. We've seen some great prices on TVs (like a $500 TCL 6 Series 4K Roku TV) and an Xbox bundle that includes Jedi Fallen Order, Modern Warfare and a spare controller for $349. And there are plenty more deals where those came from. If you have a Sam's Club membership, for example, make sure you check out the Sam's Club one-day sale on Saturday, Dec. 13.

We're keeping track of all the great deals going on right now and putting them here. So bookmark this page and check back often. Here's the best you can get right now.

TCL 6 Series 4K Roku TV (2018) with Google Nest Mini: $500

You save $230

It's not just that this TV has excellent image quality, deep black levels, very good brightness and accurate color. Or that it has integrated Roku smarts. What's especially cool is that this TV, which once sold for $900, is now just $500, and you get a Google Nest Mini thrown in for some extra holiday cheer. Read our TCL 6 Series (2018) review.

See more deals at Best Buy.

$500 at Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Lite: $180

You save $20 (if you're an Amazon Prime member -- otherwise, you save $10)
Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

We've seen retailers fire a volley of Switch and Switch Lite deals over the last few weeks, but currently, Woot looks like the last retailer standing with the best remaining deal. If you're a Prime member, you can get a Switch Lite for $180. Otherwise, you can still nab one for $190. Read our Nintendo Switch Lite review.

See more deals on the Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite and accessories.

$180 at Woot

Xbox One X bundle: $349

Includes Jedi: Fallen Order, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and an extra controller
Microsoft

We now have the scoop on next year's Xbox console, which Microsoft is calling the Xbox Series X. Our take? That's a year away -- so you need to be able to play Fallen Order and Modern Warfare in the meantime. What a coincidence -- this bundle includes both games, plus an extra controller. Read our Xbox One X review.

See more Xbox deals and bundles.

$349 at Walmart

Bose SoundLink Micro portable outdoor speaker: $69

You save $30
Sarah Tew/CNET

Bose's SoundLink Micro is one of our favorite pocket Bluetooth speakers, and right now you can get it for 30% off. Read our Bose SoundLink Micro review

See more deals on Bose headphones and audio gear.

$69 at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones: $279

You save $70
Bose

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones are arguably the gold standard in active noise-canceling headphones. They're effective, comfortable and -- especially now that they're on their standard holiday sale pricing -- pretty affordable. Read our Bose QuietComfort 35 II review.

See more deals on Bose headphones and audio gear.

$279 at Amazon

Apple iPad (this year's 10.2-inch model): $250

You save $79
Sarah Tew/CNET

We love this year's iPad. It has the latest A10 processor, Pencil support and a smart connector for a smart keyboard (sold separately). It's also slightly bigger screen than its 9.7-inch predecessor, and it's currently $80 off at Best Buy. Read our iPad (2019) review.

See more deals on other iPad models.

$250 at Best Buy
