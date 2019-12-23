Sarah Tew/CNET

This is a good moment to buy an iPad as a last-minute gift idea or simply for yourself. The 10.2-inch model that debuted this fall remains the best choice for most people, especially when it's on sale. And it's currently on sale for $250 at Best Buy and Target (sale ends Dec. 24 at the latter).

Otherwise, Best Buy is running a $100 discount on this year's iPad Air, bringing it down to $400 -- the lowest price we've ever seen. Many retailers have been selling it for $469 during the past few months -- a price that was about $30 lower than the one you'd find at the Apple Store. But this additional $70 markdown makes the iPad Air a much more palatable option.

And Best Buy is still offering $150 off lower-capacity versions of the 11-inch iPad Pro and $200 off higher-capacity models. B&H has the best price on the 12.9-inch model at $899, though we've seen it regularly on sale for closer to $850, and it might be worth waiting until the price drops to buy.

For its part, Amazon has discounted its entire line of Fire tablets instead of serving up major deals on any iPad. If you're open to a non-Apple tablet, our top Amazon choice is the Fire HD 8, now on sale for $50.

The discounts on the newer iPad Mini remain negligible. We'd recommend waiting for the next round of deals to come through before buying it. And the discontinued 9.7-inch iPad seems to have now disappeared almost entirely.

Note that we're focused on the Wi-Fi versions of the iPad here. Using LTE on a tablet is cool, but for most people it's not worth the additional cost, for the device and the monthly service, especially when you can easily tether your phone for free.

Apple iPad discounts, compared Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) iPad 2019 (32GB) $329 $250 $230 iPad 2019 (128GB) $429 $330 $329 iPad Mini 2019 (64GB) $399 $389 $359 iPad Air 2019 (64GB) $499 $400 $400 iPad Pro 11 (64GB) $799 $650 $649 iPad Pro 12.9 (64GB) $999 $944 $850 iPad Pro 12.9 (256GB) $1,149 $1,089 $950

Now playing: Watch this: First look at Apple's 10.2-inch iPad

Originally published earlier this year. Regularly updated to reflect new prices.