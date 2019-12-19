CNET también está disponible en español.

The best holiday 2019 iPad deals: The 10.2-inch model is on sale for $250

Or save a couple hundred dollars and pick up Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet for $50.

Sarah Tew/CNET
This is a good moment to buy an iPad. The 10.2-inch model that debuted this fall remains the best choice for most people, especially when it's on sale. And it's currently on sale for $250 at Best Buy and Target. 

It's not quite as low as the $230 Cyber Monday deal, but it's pretty darn good, and likely to be the lowest price we'll see until next year. 

Otherwise, Best Buy is running a $100 discount on this year's iPad Air, bringing it down to $400 -- the lowest price we've ever seen. Many retailers have been selling it for $469 during the past few months -- a price that was about $30 lower than the one you'd find at the Apple Store. But this additional $70 markdown makes the iPad Air a much more palatable option.

And Best Buy is still offering $150 off lower-capacity versions of the 11-inch iPad Pro and $200 off higher-capacity models. B&H has the best price on the 12.9-inch model at $899, though we've seen it regularly on sale for closer to $850, and it might be worth waiting until the price drops to buy. 

For its part, Amazon has discounted its entire line of Fire tablets instead of serving up major deals on any iPad. If you're open to a non-Apple tablet, our top Amazon choice is the Fire HD 8, now on sale for $50.

The discounts on the newer iPad Mini remain negligible. We'd recommend waiting for the next round of deals to come through before buying it. And the discontinued push its own batch of Fire tablets.7-inch iPad seems to have now disappeared almost entirely. 

Note that we're focused on the Wi-Fi versions of the iPad here. Using LTE on a tablet is cool, but for most people it's not worth the additional cost, for the device and the monthly service, especially when you can easily tether your phone for free. 

Apple iPad discounts, compared

Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time)
iPad 2019 (32GB) $329 $250 $230
iPad 2019 (128GB) $429 $330 $329
iPad Mini 2019 (64GB) $399 $389 $359
iPad Air 2019 (64GB) $499 $400 $400
iPad Pro 11 (64GB) $799 $650 $649
iPad Pro 12.9 (64GB) $999 $899 $850
iPad Pro 12.9 (256GB) $1,149 $1,149 $950

2019 10.2-inch Apple iPad (32GB): $250

You save $80
James Martin/CNET

Target and Best Buy both have the 32GB model selling for $250. And Best Buy has the 128GB model for $330, too. Read our 10.2-inch iPad review.

iPad Air: $400

You save $100
Sarah Tew/CNET

Straight up: Best Buy has the best price we've ever seen for this model. Read more about the iPad Air.

iPad Mini: $389

You save $10
Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

The smallest model in the current iPad lineup comes with the smallest discount. You can find the iPad Mini at most retailers for $389 -- that's $10 off the Apple Store list price. Read our iPad Mini review.

11-inch iPad Pro: $650

You save $150
Apple

The best price on the 11-inch 64GB iPad Pro has returned to $650. To see the sale price, you need to enroll in the retailer's My Best Buy rewards program -- but it's free (for the basic tier).

Plus, the 256GB model is also on sale for $800. Read our iPad Pro review.

12.9-inch iPad Pro (64GB): $899

You save $100
Sarah Tew/CNET

Amazon and B&H Photo have the best price for the 64GB model, $899. Read our iPad Pro review.

Originally published earlier this year. Regularly updated to reflect new prices.

