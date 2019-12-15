CNET también está disponible en español.

The best holiday 2019 iPad deals: iPad Air for $400 and more

Plus: Grab an $80 discount on the new 10.2-inch model or save $150 on the 11-inch iPad Pro.

The holidays are a wondrous time, and some of those wonders come in the form of great deals on typically very pricey devices. This week, Best Buy introduced a $100 discount on this year's iPad Air, bringing it to $400, which is the lowest price we've ever seen. Many retailers have been selling it for $469 during the past few months, a price that was $30 lower than the one you'd find at the Apple Store, but the additional $70 markdown makes the iPad Air a much more palatable option.

See it at Best Buy

That noted, this year's 10.2-inch model is the best choice for most people, especially when it's on sale. And it's on sale today. It has an A10 processor, Pencil support, a smart connector for a smart keyboard (sold separately), and a slightly bigger screen than its 9.7-inch predecessor. 

Best Buy and Target currently have the best price on the 10.2-inch iPad, $250. It's not quite as low as the $230 Cyber Monday deal, but it's pretty darn good, and likely to be the lowest price we'll see until next year. 

See it at Best Buy
See it at Target

Otherwise, Best Buy is still offering a $150 discount on every version of the 11-inch model. B&H has the best price on the 12.9-inch model at $899, though we've seen it regularly on sale for closer to $850, and it might be worth waiting until the price drops to buy. 

The discounts on the newer iPad Mini remain negligible. We'd recommend waiting for the next round of deals to come through before buying it. And the discontinued 9.7-inch iPad seems to have now disappeared almost entirely. 

Note that we're focused on the Wi-Fi versions of the iPad here. Using LTE on a tablet is cool, but for most people it's not worth the additional cost, for the device and the monthly service, especially when you can easily tether your phone for free. 

Apple iPad discounts, compared

Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time)
iPad 2019 (32GB) $329 $250 $230
iPad 2019 (128GB) $429 $330 $329
iPad Mini 2019 (64GB) $399 $379 $359
iPad Air 2019 (64GB) $499 $400 $400
iPad Pro 11 (64GB) $799 $650 $649
iPad Pro 12.9 (64GB) $999 $899 $850
iPad Pro 12.9 (256GB) $1,149 $1,149 $950

2019 10.2-inch Apple iPad (32GB): $250

You save $80
Target and Best Buy both have the 32GB model selling for $250. And Best Buy has the 128GB model for $330, too. Read our 10.2-inch iPad review.

$250 at Best Buy

iPad Air: $400

You save $100
Straight up: Best Buy has the best price we've ever seen for this model. Read more about the iPad Air.

$400 at Best Buy

iPad Mini: $379

You save $20
The smallest model in the current iPad lineup comes with the smallest discount. You can find the iPad Mini at most retailers for $379 -- that's $20 off the Apple Store list price. Read our iPad Mini review.

$379 at B&H Photo

11-inch iPad Pro: $650

You save $150
The best price on the 11-inch 64GB iPad Pro has returned to $650. To see the sale price, you need to enroll in the retailer's My Best Buy rewards program -- but it's free (for the basic tier).

Plus, the 256GB model is also on sale for $800. Read our iPad Pro review.

$650 at Best Buy

12.9-inch iPad Pro (64GB): $899

You save $100
B&H Photo has the best price for the 64GB model, $899. Read our iPad Pro review.

$899 at B&H Photo
Originally published earlier this year. Regularly updated to reflect new prices.

