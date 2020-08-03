The best Google Pixel 4A deals

Angela Lang/CNET

Google just announced the Pixel 4A, a new budget phone that's a serious contender against the likes the iPhone SE and Samsung Galaxy A51. For starters, those models sell for $399; the Pixel 4A starts at $349. The latter also offers perhaps the best camera in any budget phone, period. That's according to Lynn La's hot-off-the-presses Google Pixel 4A review.

As the Cheapskate, I can already give it my seal of approval: $349 is a very reasonable price for a phone like this. Of course, I'm always going to be looking for an even better deal, and here's the best one right now: At Best Buy you can preorder the . The catch? That's with activation on Sprint and a new line of service. You can also choose AT&T or Verizon and get the phone for $299.99.

Got a phone to trade in? Your price might end up even lower. If you're upgrading from, say, a Pixel 3A, Best Buy will give you $70 for it, provided it's unlocked and in good condition.

Just pay careful attention to the activation requirements. Although the Pixel 4A is being sold here unlocked, there may be a requirement to keep service with a particular carrier for a particular length of time. And that service could be pricey.

If that's the case, consider paying full price for the phone and then taking it to a smaller carrier. , Red Pocket Mobile, Ting and , for example, offer plans ranging from around $15-$40 per month. If you'd otherwise be stuck paying, say, $60 to AT&T, you'd quickly recoup the extra $50-$100 you paid for the phone.

I'll update this post as more Pixel 4A deals emerge. In the meantime, let me know what you think of the phone and whether you're planning to upgrade.

