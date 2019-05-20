The best Google Pixel 3a deal: $299.99 and a free Google Home Mini

CNET

Google's new Pixel 3a has earned many raves for offering an amazing camera at the comparatively low price of $399. (Read CNET's Pixel 3a review to learn more.)

Want it for even less? For a limited time, Best Buy is offering the Google Pixel 3a (64GB) for $299.99 when you activate the phone on Sprint. That price includes a free Google Home Mini, a $50 value. Note that it's currently out of stock, but the product page says "Getting more soon," and you can still order now.

Whereas previous Pixel phones have courted the flagship market, the Pixel 3a aims squarely at midrange buyers. Thankfully, it offers the same amazing camera as the Pixel 3 (currently $599).

What's more, it adds a headphone jack and slightly larger battery to the mix. However, you don't get wireless charging or a water-resistant casing, and the 3a has a less powerful processor.

By opting for Sprint as your carrier, you effectively save $100 on the price of the phone -- and score the free Mini as an added perk. Just take note that Sprint's unlimited plans start at $60 per month, though you can also get a 2GB plan for $40.

Now playing: Watch this: What you should know about Pixel 3A

