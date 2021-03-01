The best gaming laptop deals right now at Amazon, Dell, Best Buy and Newegg

Looking to upgrade your current rig with a new gaming laptop? No matter your budget, you'll find deep discounts on a wide range of gaming laptops, making it a great time to buy. And if you're working from home, it can double as an overqualified office machine.

Check out the picks here, all of which are currently discounted at Amazon, Dell, Best Buy or Newegg. These laptops range from budget models with Nvidia's older GeForce GTX graphics to current systems with more powerful GeForce RTX graphics.

Be sure to check back; I'll update this story regularly to include new deals as they emerge.

Sarah Tew/CNET This is about as inexpensive a gaming laptop gets. You won't be able to run the latest AAA titles but can play casual games such as Fortnite and CS:GO at full HD resolution. The Nitro 5 features a 15.6-inch, full HD display with a speedy 144Hz refresh rate with a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of memory and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics.

Sarah Tew/CNET Like the Acer Nitro 5 above, this entry-level Dell G3 15 gaming laptop is based on the GeForce GTX 1650 TI GPU and features a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a speedy 144Hz display. It offers double the storage capacity than the Nitro 5 sale model, however, with a 512GB SSD.

Sarah Tew/CNET Dell's G5 15 gaming laptop features a 15.6-inch, full HD, 120Hz display powered by a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics. It'll let you play less demanding games at 1080p and 60 fps. Read our Dell G5 15 review.

Gigabyte Move up in price and you get a more capable mobile gaming rig with RTX graphics and a fast display. This 15-inch laptop features a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics. The RTX 2060 is the budget card in Nvidia's RTX lineup and offers excellent bang for the buck along with ray tracing, which reproduces how light behaves in the real world to give games a more photorealistic look. The 15.6-inch display features a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution and a speedy 144Hz refresh rate.

MSI Here's another 15-inch gaming laptop with RTX 2060 graphics on sale for $1,100. Like the above Gigabyte model, it supplies an FHD, 144Hz display powered by a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and GeForce RTX 2060 graphics.

Dell The Dell G7 17 is big and fast, boasting a huge, 17.3-inch display with a fast 300Hz refresh rate powered by a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics.

MSI This 15-inch laptop features a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics. The 15.6-inch display features a full HD resolution and an ultra-fast 240Hz refresh rate.

Sarah Tew/CNET IMHO, this is the sleekest, best-looking gaming laptop on the market. Impossibly thin for a high-powered gaming laptop with a sleek, slab look, this 15.6-inch Razer Blade laptop also boasts a powerful, smart component lineup. This model pairs a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU with Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics and also supplies an ample 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 15.6-inch display features a full HD resolution and a speedy 144Hz refresh rate.

