The best PC gaming deals right now

Razer via Amazon

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Do you know what gamers want for the holidays? New gaming gear. It's that simple. Thankfully, there's a wide range of gaming gifts to fit any holiday budget this season, from high-end gaming PCs and laptops to more affordable options such as a $30 mouse. Below are the best deals on gaming gear I've found thus far this holiday shopping season. Be sure to check back; I'll update the list as new deals emerge.

Gaming laptop deals

This entry-level gaming laptop won't let you play AAA titles without dialing back the settings, but it's got more than enough muscle to power eSports titles such as CS:GO and League of Legends at the 15.6-inch display's native 1,920x1,080 resolution. It features an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics. Getting any sort of dedicated graphics in a $600 laptop is a great deal. Read the HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop review.

Sarah Tew/CNET This 15.6-inch model is thin and sleek among gaming laptops. It features the AMD Ryzen 7 3750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q graphics.

Sarah Tew IMHO, this is the sleekest, best-looking gaming laptop on the market. Impossibly thin for a gaming laptop, this 15.6-inch slab of a laptop also boasts a powerful, smart component lineup. It pairs the ninth-gen Intel Core i7-9750H CPU with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. It also features an ample 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It lists for $2,000, and the lowest its price had gone was $1,900 -- before dropping recently to $1,800 at both Amazon and Best Buy. Read the Razer Blade review.

Gaming PCs

Sarah Tew/CNET It's a year old, but HP's Omen Obelisk is micro-ATX tower PC that still delivers the goods. This sale model features the Intel Core i7-9700 CPU, 16GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics. It also supplies a 1TB hard drive and 256GB SSD.

Sarah Tew/CNET This Omen Obelisk model bumps you up to current GeForce RTX graphics. This configuration features the Intel Core i7-9700 CPU, 16GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super graphics. For storage, you get a 1TB hard drive and 512GB SSD.

Asus This beast boasts the unlocked (for easy overclocking) Intel Core i7-9700K CPU, 16GB of RAM and top-end Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 graphics. You get plenty of storage and data access speed with the combo of a 1TB hard drive and a 512GB SSD.

Gaming display deals

Dell This 27-inch display features a 2,560x1,440 resolution, a 1ms response time, a 155Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync. FreeSync is an adaptive synchronization technology that matches the refresh rate of a monitor to the frame rate of a compatible AMD graphics card (or a compatible card from Nvidia with some tweaking) for smooth, tear-free gaming.

Best Buy G-Sync monitors are typically more expensive than equivalent FreeSync models but are a better fit if your PC has an Nvidia GeForce GPU. This Dell model is half-price to match the price of its Free-Sync sibling above.

Gaming accessories deals

Amazon This wired headset is compatible with PCs, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and some VR devices. It was priced at $80 earlier this fall before dropping to $50 last month and now it's less than half its list price at only $40 at both Amazon and Best Buy.

Corsair You'd be hard pressed to find a wireless headset for less. It connects to PCs but not consoles via a 2.4GHz wireless connection with a range of up to 40ft and a rated battery life of up to 16 hours.

Still one of the best. The DeathAdder Elite is near its lowest price ever at Amazon and Best Buy.