The best PC gaming deals right now

Do you know what gamers want for the holidays? New gaming gear. It's that simple. Thankfully, there's a wide range of gaming gifts to fit any holiday budget this season, from high-end gaming PCs and laptops to more affordable options such as a $30 mouse. Below are the best deals on gaming gear I've found thus far this holiday shopping season. Be sure to check back; I'll update the list as new deals emerge.
Gaming laptop deals
This entry-level gaming laptop won't let you play AAA titles without dialing back the settings, but it's got more than enough muscle to power eSports titles such as CS:GO and League of Legends at the 15.6-inch display's native 1,920x1,080 resolution. It features an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics. Getting any sort of dedicated graphics in a $600 laptop is a great deal. Read the HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop review.
This 15.6-inch model is thin and sleek among gaming laptops. It features the AMD Ryzen 7 3750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q graphics.
IMHO, this is the sleekest, best-looking gaming laptop on the market. Impossibly thin for a gaming laptop, this 15.6-inch slab of a laptop also boasts a powerful, smart component lineup. It pairs the ninth-gen Intel Core i7-9750H CPU with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. It also features an ample 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It lists for $2,000, and the lowest its price had gone was $1,900 -- before dropping recently to $1,800 at both Amazon and Best Buy. Read the Razer Blade review.
Gaming PCs
It's a year old, but HP's Omen Obelisk is micro-ATX tower PC that still delivers the goods. This sale model features the Intel Core i7-9700 CPU, 16GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics. It also supplies a 1TB hard drive and 256GB SSD.
This Omen Obelisk model bumps you up to current GeForce RTX graphics. This configuration features the Intel Core i7-9700 CPU, 16GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super graphics. For storage, you get a 1TB hard drive and 512GB SSD.
This beast boasts the unlocked (for easy overclocking) Intel Core i7-9700K CPU, 16GB of RAM and top-end Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 graphics. You get plenty of storage and data access speed with the combo of a 1TB hard drive and a 512GB SSD.
Gaming display deals
This 27-inch display features a 2,560x1,440 resolution, a 1ms response time, a 155Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync. FreeSync is an adaptive synchronization technology that matches the refresh rate of a monitor to the frame rate of a compatible AMD graphics card (or a compatible card from Nvidia with some tweaking) for smooth, tear-free gaming.
G-Sync monitors are typically more expensive than equivalent FreeSync models but are a better fit if your PC has an Nvidia GeForce GPU. This Dell model is half-price to match the price of its Free-Sync sibling above.
Gaming accessories deals
This wired headset is compatible with PCs, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and some VR devices. It was priced at $80 earlier this fall before dropping to $50 last month and now it's less than half its list price at only $40 at both Amazon and Best Buy.
You'd be hard pressed to find a wireless headset for less. It connects to PCs but not consoles via a 2.4GHz wireless connection with a range of up to 40ft and a rated battery life of up to 16 hours.
Still one of the best. The DeathAdder Elite is near its lowest price ever at Amazon and Best Buy.
A perfect holiday bundle. It includes the Void Pro gaming headset, K55 RGB keyboard, Harpoon Pro RGB mouse and MM100 mouse pad.
