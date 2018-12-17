It's the end of the year, and that means it's time to look back. And in the realm of gaming, it's been an embarrassment of riches: 2018 has been one of the best years in recent memory, which made our task of compiling the best games of the year more difficult than ever. In fact, it was so challenging, we decided to make it a shared burden: We pulled together a panel of the 10 biggest gamers on the CNET staff, and made it a group effort.

Now playing: Watch this: The best games of 2018: CNET's top picks

In the end, we polled Dan Ackerman, Jeff Bakalar, Sean Buckley, Ashley Esqueda, Eric Franklin, David Katzmaier, Sean Keane, Morgan Little, Mark Serrels and Scott Stein and had them choose up to 10 of their favorite 2018 titles. The choices were awarded points -- 10 for the top choice, 9 for the second and so on -- and the winners have been duly compiled.

We ended up with 12 "best of the best," but there were just too many favorites left on the cutting room floor. So we've included a list of honorable mentions, too -- personal picks from each judge.

Page through the slideshow above to see the top picks, along with the honorable mentions.

