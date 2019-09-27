Friday: woo! After a pretty stressful week, I'm very ready for the weekend. Maybe I'll kick back and play a few games (free ones, natch), do a little painting, and channel my inner Marie Kondo with some electronics organization. All of which brings us to today's roundup of decidedly sweet deals. I've got all that stuff and more for you. Here's wishing you a relaxing (and money-saving) weekend of your own! Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Epic Games Epic Games' previous giveaway -- a whopping six-game Batman bundle -- was amazing, and this week's is nothing to sneeze at. For the "price" of having an Epic account and client software, you can get two more great freebies: Everything and Metro: 2033 Redux. The former is a relaxing (aha!), casual reality-simulation game, the latter a post-apocalyptic first-person shooter. Combined value: $35.

Humble Corel Painter 2019 is a top-rated paint program for Windows and Mac. Current price at Amazon: $359. Price as part of Humble Bundle's Painter: Create with Confidence bundle: Just $25. Oh, yeah, you also get nine other programs (including PaintShop Pro 2020 Ultimate and Pinnacle Studio 23 Ultimate), bringing the combined value to just under $1,000. Plus, a portion of your payment goes to support charity. Do. Not. Miss.

Gosund New rule when it comes to buying smart plugs: Never pay more than $5-6 apiece, because I routinely see them on sale in that range. Case in point: Gosund's 2-pack. The plugs work with Alexa, Google Home and IFTTT, and can easily be programmed using the mobile app. Just be sure to note that they require a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network; if yours works only on 5GHz, keep shopping. Use promo code 6ZWHF8TL to bag this deal.

Jelly Comb I love these bags, which let me zip up all my digital detritus: cords, wall plugs, flash drives and the like. This one is larger than most, with room for even a 13-inch laptop or large tablet along with all the other stuff. It's useful for travel, of course, but also for neatly storing all that cord clutter around the home or office. Use code BG7VPGDO, which should work with either color (gray or black).

MECO Privacy issues notwithstanding, an outdoor security camera makes a lot of sense. You'll want one that's wireless and weatherproof, of course, with a rechargeable battery that's good for months at a stretch. Sounds like something that'll cost you, but, nope: This 1080p camera is just $48 with promo code CNETMECO. Cloud storage isn't included free, but you can pop in an inexpensive microSD card for local recording. It offers motion detection, of course, including a passive-infrared (PIR) sensor that promises to eliminate (or at least reduce) false alerts.

So? What deals are you going to grab for the weekend?

THE CHEAPSKATE NEWSLETTER All the latest deals delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

Now playing: Watch this: The battle for the best outdoor cam: Nest Cam IQ Outdoor...

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.