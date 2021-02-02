Amazon's Jeff Bezos stepping down as CEO Mass Effect remaster Third stimulus check Reddit and GameStop: What's next Amazon to build swirling 'Helix' as HQ2 Uber to buy Drizly for $1.1 billion Nike hands-free sneakers
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

The best flower delivery deals for Valentine's Day 2021

Here's your Valentine's Day lifeline: Save up to 25% on floral arrangements from major delivery services.

No matter what brilliant gift you've already selected for Valentine's Day, don't forget that you have to get flowers, too. Don't ask me why -- I don't make the rules. You might have already seen CNET's roundup of the best flower delivery services, but before you choose one, don't forget that this is a great time of year to take advantage of flower delivery deals and discounts. We've rounded up the best of them for you below. 

FTD: Save up to 30% on select items
FTD

For a limited time, save 30% on select bouquets. I don't know when this deal ends, so take advantage soon.

See at FTD

Bouqs: 25% off, deluxe bouquets and more
Bouqs

There are a lot of deals happening at Bouqs, but you'll need to keep an eye on the calendar to get the deal you want:

  • Through Feb. 3: Choose the deluxe size of any select Bouq and use code 2XBLOOMS at checkout. The price will reset to the smaller size. 
  • Feb. 8: Get 25% off any flowers sitewide (some exclusions might apply) with code BOUQSDAY.
  • Feb 9-10: Get $15 off your order (some exclusions might apply).
See at Bouqs

UrbanStems: Free premium chocolate bar with flowers
Urbanstems

UrbanStems is including a free Compartes Salted Caramel Chocolate Bar with any purchase when you use the exclusive promo code CNETSWEET at checkout.  

The chocolate bar is a $10 value from Compartes, a boutique chocolatier that uses a lot of clever and unusual add-in combinations for its chocolate bars, both dark and milk.

See at UrbanStems

1-800-Flowers.com: Save up to 25% on flowers sitewide
1800Flowers

1-800-Flowers has two different deals to choose from from now through Feb. 7:

  • If you're a first-time customer, save 25% on flowers and gifts using promo code NEWSHOPPER25 at checkout.
  • If you're an existing customer, you can save 20% on using promo code VDAYLVE.
See at 1-800-Flowers.com

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best BuyWalmartAmazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.