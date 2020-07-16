The best fire pits for 2020

Brian Bennett/CNET

Whether you're out in the wild or in your own backyard, it's hard to beat the comfort of a crackling campfire. It's easier than you might think to recreate that coziness yourself. You don't need to build a permanent fixture from heavy stone or rock either. Many retailers like Home Depot, Lowe's and Amazon offer a wide selection of portable fire pit products.

These transportable fireplaces range widely in price, size and weight. There are inexpensive $60 models, and high-performance pits that'll set you back as much as $350. Additionally, you can spend $1,500 or more on fancy propane-burning fire pits.

In this round-up, I focus on genuine, wood-fueled fire pits. Beyond providing heat, they can also cook food, including as a grill. Most importantly, they're a great way to roast marshmallows for tasty s'mores. The models on this list are either best sellers, highly ranked or worthy challengers from established outdoor brands. I tested them personally to learn their strengths and weaknesses firsthand. If you need help choosing a fire pit that matches your needs, you've come to the right place.

Brian Bennett/CNET My favorite fire pit on this list is made by Tiki, a company that began with the familiar Tiki bamboo torch over 60 years ago. Now, Tiki offers a fire pit that's large, sturdy, and attractive. Priced almost $300 more than its budget rivals, it's the most expensive fire pit by far in this roundup. Still, its performance, ease of use, and superior style make this pit worth the investment. The steel and stained wood pit doesn't just look good. The Tiki Brand Fire Pit has a clever airflow system that recycles hot smoke back into the fire chamber. During my testing, it was easy to ignite, firing up in about 5 minutes, and fully burning in 15. It also generated far less smoke than the other fire pits I tested, especially after its logs caught fully, usually at about the 15-minute mark. Only the Solo Stove Ranger burned wood with less smoke emission, its fuel burning fiercely in 5 minutes. The Tiki Fire Pit's logs burned efficiently as well, lasting for hours. Because of its large (16 inches in diameter) mouth, it's easier to share the fire with multiple people. The Solo Stove Ranger is smaller by comparison, its metal fire ring is 10 inches in diameter. Kids gathering around to roast s'mores need to be careful though. All surfaces of the Tiki fire pit, including its metal lip are scalding hot after the fire is lit. It also takes time to cool after the flames die down. I do appreciate the Tiki Brand pit's removable ash tray. It's the only product in this group to have one. It makes for easy cleanup. The pit puts out a generous amount of heat as well. While that's perhaps not ideal for hot summer nights, it's excellent when the temperature dips during the fall and winter. Tipping the scales at 45 pounds, this fire pit is heavy. Think twice before you position it, and get help when you do.

Brian Bennett/CNET The Solo Stove Ranger fire pit has gained an avid following in recent years. Squat, cylindrical, and made from stainless steel, the Ranger appears simple at first glance. Tucked away inside this pit though, is a sophisticated airflow system. According to Solo Stove, the Ranger's vents help drive a continuous supply of oxygen to its fire. They also enable the fire in the pit to burn hotter and consume its wood fuel more completely. I can confirm that the Ranger delivers on these promises. It starts fast, with its logs aflame in just 5 minutes, and it burns for hours. The fires I started in the Ranger also burned with incredible ferocity.The flames inside the pit focused into an impressive rolling vortex. Despite the conflagration, the Ranger emitted very little smoke. Proving its efficiency, it consistently burned through the majority of my test logs, leaving little solid debris behind at the end of the night. In the morning there was just a small amount of ash and two or three bits of charcoal (a few inches across) to clean up. The Ranger comes with a handy rain cover too. And since the pit weighs 15 pounds, it's easy to bring the fire pit along on car camping trips. My only complaint is that the Ranger is small. Its 13-inch diameter opening (10 inches with the fire ring insert) couldn't fully accept my test firewood logs that were all around 15 inches long. I wouldn't recommend the Ranger for large families or groups either. More than two people roasting marshmallows at once quickly becomes a crowd. And like other high-performance fire pits, kids (and adults) need to be careful around the Ranger. In addition to the intense heat from the fire itself, the Ranger's steel surface heats to scalding temperatures fast.

Brian Bennett/CNET This fire pit from Garden Treasures proves you don't need to spend big bucks to enjoy a backyard campfire. Despite its low price, this pit is nice and wide (29.5 inches in diameter). It also comes with a mesh lid to keep sparks at bay. It lacks an advanced airflow system, however, so fires in this pit generate a lot of smoke. And its steel frame isn't stainless, so leaving the pit out in the elements will invite rust. That said, I was able to get a self-sustaining fire lit in about 5 minutes. Its performance is comparable to the ignition time of premium fire pits such as the Solo Stove Ranger and Tiki Brand Fire Pit. Those products burn their fuel more efficiently though, leaving less unconsumed firewood and ash to clean up in the morning. Still, the Garden Treasures pit does get the job done on a tight budget.

Others we tested

Brian Bennett/CNET

The most portable fire pit in this roundup is the Pop-Up Pit. Its collapsible design lets you assemble and break it down quickly. It also uses a heat shield so it won't scorch the ground below. The pit offers a large ( 2 feet square) burning surface for your fire, too. Since its frame is constructed from stainless steel, the Pop-Up Pit is rust-resistant. However, because the pit is so large and has low walls, it creates a lot of smoke.

Brian Bennett/CNET

Though it's a best seller on Amazon, I don't recommend purchasing the Kingso Outdoor Fire Pit. Its small size (22 inches in diameter) feels cramped. And since airflow throughout the unit is poor, I consistently had difficulty both starting fires and keeping them lit inside this pit. It doesn't come with a protective cover either.

Enlarge Image Brian Bennett/CNET

How we evaluated them

To test each fire pit, I used the same fuel, Simple Simon Premium Hardwood sourced from my local Lowe's hardware store. For the amount, I selected three split log lengths (roughly 15 inches long). I then stacked the logs together, so at least some portion of each was touching the others.

Brian Bennett/CNET

To ignite each pit, I used fire starters available at my neighborhood Kroger supermarket. One of these starter matches is all I required to get each pit's fire burning (or it should be). I then logged how long it took to establish a fully sustained fire.

A well-performing fire pit will fully ignite in 5 to 10 minutes. A pit with poor airflow and design will take a lot longer, or even flame out after 15 minutes no matter how well you've stacked your wood. Additionally, I made note of how much smoke escaped each pit. Ideally, a fire pit will generate a lot of flame and little smoke. A quality fire pit will also burn fuel efficiently, leaving little solid material remaining once its fire burns out naturally.