The best Father's Day gifts for every kind of foodie dad

Father's Day Gift Guide 2020

Even though my dad always tells me not to get him anything for Father's Day because he says he doesn't need anything (sound familiar?), I can still spot the twinkle in his eye when I see him opening a gift from me -- particularly when the gift is a fun new toy for his kitchen.

Since he's our resident master of all things breakfast (and has recently been perfecting his eggs-in-a-hash-brown-basket), my plan for Father's Day is to get him something small but mighty to assist in that quest, like a Frywall or a better box grater. Although, on second thought... he's also been talking more and more about collecting wine, and he tells me how much he loves his Le Creuset cookware every time I see him using it. He's just giving away gift ideas!

There are many sides to any dad, so there are many perfect gift options, too. This is doubly true if your dad is some kind of foodie. Luckily, when you're on the hunt for a Father's Day food gift, there are options for everyone from beer aficionados to dads with a sweet tooth. So, whether your dad is a breakfast chef, aspiring oenophile and cast-iron connoisseur like mine, or something else entirely, I've got plenty of ideas for a gift that's sure to get those eyes sparkling.

Whether it's bacon and hash browns or fried chicken and collards, this handy little tool -- a BPA-free silicone cone that fits directly into your pan -- helps minimize the mess. That way Dad can fry to his heart's content without worrying about those pesky splatters getting everywhere -- what a great gift for Father's Day!

Knife Aid There's a good chance your dad has a set of knives and an even better chance that some of them are dull -- no good for slicing a perfectly grilled steak or pork chop. Sharpening knives by hand -- and doing it well -- is a tricky business, so leave it to the experts. Knife Aid sends a package out to Dad's house to safely pack and ship his knives, and send them to be sharpened by pros. You can send him a gift card or go ahead and order a sharpening and the initial box will show up in the mail. It's $59 for four knives ($15 per knife) but if you consider they only really need this kind of treatment once a year or so, it's absolutely worth it as a Father's Day gift. It's also probably something he wouldn't do on his own.

If he's been making do with a second-rate meat thermometer (or -- gasp -- is one of those people who cuts in to see if it's done), your dad is going to love the MK4 from Thermoworks as a Father's Day gift. This highly accurate little tool comes in 10 colors, gives you a temp in two to three seconds and will take all the guesswork out of centerpiece roasts.

Chef Works A classic full-coverage denim bib apron from Chef Works will keep Dad looking fresh even while he's doing his thing on the grill or in the kitchen. He'd be nuts not to wear it!

Made In This is one of our all-time favorite chef's knives from one of our all-time favorite direct-to-consumer cookware brands. It's forged from nitrogen-treated steel, sharp as all heck and has excellent balance. With no middleman upsell, $89 is a sweet price for a quality kitchen knife for dad. At a slightly lower price you can sag this solid Zwilling 7-inch chef's knife for just $50 for Father's Day.

Give Dad a reason to fire up the barbie with this awesome Father's Day gift from Snake River Farms, which, along with Double R Ranch, is part of Agri Beef, a family-owned and operated business dedicated to producing the highest-quality beef and pork in the US. This option includes two hand-cut American Wagyu top sirloins that have been wet-aged for 21-plus days for improved flavor and texture. But this company's got all kinds of options to choose from if Dad prefers another cut. Read more: The best meat delivery services in 2020

Wild Alaskan Company I can't think of a gift my dad would like more for Father's Day than a delivery of wild salmon fished from cold Alaskan waters. Wild Alaskan Company is one of our favorite purveyors of the good stuff -- and not just salmon. Wild Alaskan Company functions as a subscription service but you can cancel anytime. Read more: The best online seafood delivery of 2020

If your dad is already the type who keeps his finishing EVOO separate from his cooking oil, he'll love this spiffy set from new direct-to-consumer brand Brightland for Father's Day. It features two different high-polyphenol-count olive oils pressed from hand-picked heirloom California olives: one perfect for soups and stews, the other great with salads or sweets.

Ooni If your dad has a patio, deck or backyard, this outdoor pizza oven will totally change the game for pizza night. It heats up in a flash and is small enough to bring along for tailgating or beach picnics, which is a major plus. It's also great for cooking more than just pizza.

This five-pack of artisanally made cocktail bitters -- in flavors like ginger, smoked chili and orange -- will surely inspire Dad to whip up some new cocktails. If he's not feeling creative, all of them would be perfect in an Old Fashioned.

Bachan's A sauce that's good enough to gift for Father's Day. Bachan's Japanese BBQ is a vibrant blend of soy sauce, mirin and tomato paste with ginger, onion garlic and toasted sesame. Dynamite on everything from burgers to chicken, steak and more. If he digs teriyaki-style sauces, it's great as a marinade or stir-fried with noodles and rice too.

Goldbelly If your dad loves a good pastrami on rye but can't make it to New York this year, this package from third-generation New York Deli Kenny & Ziggy's has everything he needs to make an epic pastrami sandwich. The package feeds roughly four people and includes an entire pound of triple-smoked pastrami, eight slices of Jewish rye, pickles and a 12-ounce bottle of their signature deli mustard.

Used by the best restaurants the world over, the Coravin will let Dad pop special bottles -- even champagne -- without worrying about the wine getting oxidized if he doesn't finish the whole thing.

Get it? Dad jokes aside, if he's a dairy freak, Dad will love this cheese of the month subscription gift. Each shipment includes three half-pound cheese selections, hand-picked by the experts at Murray's.

Thermomix Splurge alert! Thermomix multipurpose kitchen appliance is not a budget buy but for the chef dad who has every last kitchen gadget, he probably doesn't have this... yet. What does a Thermomix do? It might be easier to describe what it doesn't do, but we'll give it a shot. It's a food processor, blender, rice cooker, slow cooker, sous vide, (*takes breath*) stand mixer, kitchen scale, fermenter and more. Thermomix also uses cutting-edge, intuitive software to walk you through literally thousands of recipes. It's as close as you'll get to having a sous chef of your own without having to shell out an hourly wage and benefits.

More foodie gifts

This story was originally written by Corinne Baldwin and has been subsequently updated by David Watsky.