CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Ford Mustang Mach 1 Lego Super Mario FDA revokes emergency use of hydroxychloroquine Star Wars: Squadrons Fortnite's Doomsday event Pride Month online events
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

The best Father's Day discount codes: Home Depot, Best Buy, Levi's and more

These money-saving codes offer something for every kind of dad.

Show more (11 items)
This story is part of Father's Day Gift Guide 2020, featuring our top picks for dads who love tech.

With Father's Day upon us (yes, it's this coming Sunday), maybe you're looking for a gift for the old man. Or, you may already have an idea what to gift dear Dad. Still, it won't hurt to scan these last-minute deals to score some great savings from major retailers. Act quickly as some stores still offer on-time shipping while others will allow local pickups.

See more coupon codes: CNET coupons

For the DIY dads

unsplash-woodworking.png
Unsplash

Home Depot

Up to 40% off Father's Day sale

Home Depot's offering up to 40% off with its Father's Day Savings Sale with free delivery on most items. Ends June 21.

See all Home Depot coupons

Lowe's

Up to 44% off Father's Day gifts

Lowe's Father's Day gift sale is offering up 44% off selected items. Free store pickup is available. Offer ends June 21.

See all Lowe's coupons

Ace Hardware

Get free delivery, assembly and fuel on grills and accessories
Weber

Ace Rewards members (free to join) can get free assembly and delivery on grill and accessories purchases of $399 or more. Offer ends July 13.

See all Ace Hardware coupons

For the tech dads

028-fathers-day-etsy-gift-picks-2020
Christopher MacManus/CNET

Target

$100 off Apple Watch Series 5 Smartwatches

Target is discounting $100 off Apple Watch Series 5 with two-day free shipping or in store pickup. Sale ends June 20.

Note that these discounts are widely available elsewhere, including Amazon.

See all Target coupons

Best Buy

$20 to $45 off Apple AirPods
Sarah Tew/CNET

Save $20 to $45 off new and refurbished Apple Airpods and Airpods Pro from Best Buy. Offer ends June 21.

Again, note that Amazon has matched Best Buy's price on AirPods, and is currently offering a better price on AirPods Pro.

See all Best Buy coupons

Garmin

Up to $150 off Father's Day gifts
Sarah Tew/CNET

Garmin's Father Day sale has up to $150 off on fitness watches and GPS navigators. Shipping is free on orders of $25 or more. Free 2nd-day shipping on orders of $499. Sale ends June 21.

Sample deals after savings include:

See all Garmin coupons

Bose

Up to $100 off gifts for Dad

Bose is discounting up to $100 off selected items this Father's Day, even on their acclaimed Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones. No code needed, expires June 21

Noteworthy deals include:

See all Bose coupons

Verizon

Buy 1, get 1 free on iPhones and Android smartphones

Verizon is offering BOGO on selected phones, iPhone and Android included. Expires June 21.

See all Verizon coupons

For the dad-thletes

unsplash-climber.png
Unsplash

Levi's

Extra 40% off clothing with the code HELLOSUMMER

Take an additional 40% off sale items at Levis with code HELLOSUMMER. Free shipping on orders over $100 (or flat $8). Offer ends June 21.

Sample deals after savings include:

See all Levi's coupons

Nike

Up to 40% off men's items

Get up to 40% off men's sale. Shipping is free for Nike members (free to join) or flat $8. Sale ends June 30.

See all Nike coupons

Reebok

40% off sitewide with the code DADGRAD40

Reebok is celebrating dads and grads with their 40% off sale with code DADGRAD40. Shipping is free for orders over $25. Expires June 22.

See all Reebok coupons

Backcountry

20% off any 1 item with ADVENTURE20

Take 30% off Backcountry Father's Day Sale, no code needed or use ADVENTURE20 for 20% off any item.

See all Backcountry coupons

North Face

30% off gear for Dad

Take 30% off the North Face Gear for Dad sale. Discount automatically applied in cart. Shipping is free and so are returns. Deals end June 21.

See all North Face coupons

For the creative dads

unsplash-artist.png
Unsplash

Vistaprint

Up to 50% off Father's Day photo gifts with the code FATHER50

Save up to 50% on photo books, canvas prints, custom-printed mugs and more this Father's Day when you use code FATHER50 at Vistaprint. Offer good until June 23.

See all Vistaprint coupons

Mixbook

30-50% off all orders with the code JUNEDADA

Get custom-printed cards, calendars and other home decor with Mixbook, use code JUNEDADA to save 30% - 50% off all orders, valid until June 17.

See all Mixbook coupons

Man Crates

20% off with the code DAD20
Man Crates/Screenshot by Tuong Nguyen/CNET

Score some unique gifts for Dad this Father's Day when you order him a box from Man Crates. Use code DAD20 to save 20% on your orderOffer ends June 17.

See all Man Crates coupons

Read more: Get ready for summer with these 7 aboveground pools

Introducing CNET Coupons, the first stop before you shop, featuring a plethora of deals and discounts from top online retailers. Simply head on over to our coupon page, type in your favorite store or brands to find all the deals we have available for the week.