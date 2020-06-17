The best Father's Day discount codes: Home Depot, Best Buy, Levi's and more

Father's Day Gift Guide 2020

With Father's Day upon us (yes, it's this coming Sunday), maybe you're looking for a gift for the old man. Or, you may already have an idea what to gift dear Dad. Still, it won't hurt to scan these last-minute deals to score some great savings from major retailers. Act quickly as some stores still offer on-time shipping while others will allow local pickups.

For the DIY dads

Home Depot's offering up to 40% off with its Father's Day Savings Sale with free delivery on most items. Ends June 21.

Lowe's Father's Day gift sale is offering up 44% off selected items. Free store pickup is available. Offer ends June 21.

Weber Ace Rewards members (free to join) can get free assembly and delivery on grill and accessories purchases of $399 or more. Offer ends July 13.

For the tech dads

Verizon is offering BOGO on selected phones, iPhone and Android included. Expires June 21.

For the dad-thletes

Get up to 40% off men's sale. Shipping is free for Nike members (free to join) or flat $8. Sale ends June 30.

Reebok is celebrating dads and grads with their 40% off sale with code DADGRAD40. Shipping is free for orders over $25. Expires June 22.

Take 30% off Backcountry Father's Day Sale, no code needed or use ADVENTURE20 for 20% off any item.

Take 30% off the North Face Gear for Dad sale. Discount automatically applied in cart. Shipping is free and so are returns. Deals end June 21.

For the creative dads

Save up to 50% on photo books, canvas prints, custom-printed mugs and more this Father's Day when you use code FATHER50 at Vistaprint. Offer good until June 23.

Get custom-printed cards, calendars and other home decor with Mixbook, use code JUNEDADA to save 30% - 50% off all orders, valid until June 17.

Man Crates/Screenshot by Tuong Nguyen/CNET Score some unique gifts for Dad this Father's Day when you order him a box from Man Crates. Use code DAD20 to save 20% on your order. Offer ends June 17.

