The best fall clothing sales for October 2020

With the warmer months behind us, it's time to prepare for sweater weather. With winter jackets, raincoats and down vests up to 60% off from various stores, you can get a head start on holiday shopping.

Columbia No code needed to get up to 50% off Columbia's New For Fall sale styles, like this women's Heavenly Long Hooded Jacket in black cherry for only $70 (save $80). This hooded jacket's moisture-repellent shell will keep you warm for short hikes or a trek to the park. Keep your valuables safe with the security pocket and hands warm with the zip-up pockets.

Patagonia Shop Patagonia's Web Specials items and save up to 60%. The popular men's Down Sweater Vest, for example, is now only $90 (usually $180). This lightweight and windproof vest is the perfect layer for any occasion. It's designed with 100% recycled polyester and 800-fill goose down. Down fill is similar to thread count -- the higher the number, the more material is packed into the piece of clothing. The down fill power indicates insulation, with 900-fill being on the higher end.

L.L Bean Save up to 60% on the daily markdown items at L.L. Bean. Like the Signature West Branch 650 Down Jacket for men for only $130 (35% off its regular price). This slim-fit jacket will keep you warm, even in wet conditions, unlike ordinary down jackets that soak up moisture. The snap pockets for hand warmers and adjustable velcro wrist closure will keep your hands nice and toasty during the winter months.

Land's End Take 40% off any full-price item at Land's End when you use code CLEAR at checkout. Apply on items like its lightweight Waterproof Rain Jacket, now only $60 after discount. This breathable jacket is perfect for biking around town or running to the corner store, with complete rain protection. It can even be packed away in its built-in carrying bag.

