The best Echo Show 5 deal right now is not at Amazon

Thinking of buying the Amazon Echo Show 5? I don't blame you -- it's a genuinely great smart display that's perfect for nightstands and other spots suitable for a 5.5-inch screen. It normally sells for $90, though Amazon currently has it for $80. There's an even better deal to be had right now, though: Daily Steals has the Echo Show 5 for $68.99 with promo code CHPSKT1.

Now, I'd be remiss if I didn't mention that Amazon will be selling the Echo Show 5 for $50 starting Sunday, Nov. 24. But if you don't want to wait, or you're concerned that Amazon might run out of inventory, this is the single best deal on a single Echo Show 5 right now.

However, if you're looking to buy two, QVC is currently offering an Echo Show 5 two-pack for $99.96, with an extra $10 off for first-time customers (use code TAKE10).

Not sure if this is the smart screen for you? Read CNET's Echo Show 5 review to learn more.

