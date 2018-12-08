Walmart

Once stores get Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales under their belts, they immediately shift gears to holiday sales. Hence we're already in the midst of Amazon's 12 Days of Deals, Best Buy's 20 Days of Doorbusters and Walmart's 20 Days of Deals, to name just a few.

So what's good? I'm here to tell you. No, literally: I'll be here every day until the calendar strikes Dec. 25 to give you updates on these and other sales and to highlight the ones that are really worth your time.

Need toys for your kids? Or a home security camera? Amazon's Saturday theme is baby, pets and camera. From the tech-side of things, that means a 25 percent off sale for the Wyze Cam security camera, making it $19.54 instead of $26), and a variety of discounts off of the Polaroid instant print cameras. Amazon is also still offering a third-gen Echo Dot for $29.99, down from its regular retail price of $49.99. That's very close to Amazon's Black Friday pricing.

More goodness:

Apple iPad (32GB, Wi-Fi) for $270 (save $30) Sarah Tew/CNET If you missed out on the Black Friday price of $250, this is s solid consolation prize. See at Amazon Read the CNET review

Amazon Echo (second generation) for $70 (save $30) Ry Crist/CNET The second-generation Echo speaker from 2017 is a solid value by itself, and if you add two to your cart you save an extra $20. See at Amazon Read the CNET review

Bonus pick: Eufy Boost IQ RoboVac 11S for $169 (save $61) That's a lot of savings on a robot to clean your house. See at Amazon

Blink Indoor Home Security Camera for $67, saving $33 Blink's Indoor Home Security Camera bundles are discounted, ranging from a one-camera system for $67, down from $99, up to the three-camera system at $154, down from $230. $67.00 at Amazon

Best Buy has is offering a discount off of the Xbox One S with an extra controller and a few laptop deals.

Xbox One S with extra controller and Fortnite, save $110 Tania Gonzalez/CNET Best Buy is offering an Xbox One S bundle which includes an extra controller for a total of $110 off the total cost. The Xbox One S, which includes the Fortnite battle royale game, is $250 (a $50 savings) and adding an extra controller, normally $60, to your cart with it will make the accessory free. $250.00 at Best Buy Read the review

Micosoft Surface Pro 6 with keyboard case for $799 (save $260) Sarah Tew/CNET Still available is the Platinum version of the new Surface Pro tablet, with legit laptop-replacement specs (Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB SSD). And yes, it includes a keyboard. See at Best Buy Read the CNET review

Micosoft Surface Pro 6 (black, 256GB SSD) with keyboard case for $999 (save $330) If you want more storage and a black keyboard case, here's even more savings. See at Best Buy

Lenovo Yoga 920 for $1,300 (save $350) Sarah Tew/CNET This Lenovo laptop is packed with high-end features, including a 13.9-inch 4K screen, a 512GB solid state drive, 16GB of memory and an Intel Core i7 processor. $1,300.00 at Best Buy Read the review

Dell G7 gaming laptop for $1,050 (save $150) Best Buy Best Buy is offering this VR-capable gaming laptop for $1,050, a $150 discount off its normal price. It includes an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory, an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card, along with a 128GB SSD paired with a 1TB hard drive. $1,050.00 at Best Buy

Samsung's festivities kicked off on Nov. 29, but with an exclusive one-day-only offer on each day. So there's no top pick, per se, only today's options:

AKG Y50BT On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones for $50 (save $130) Normally $160, these Bluetooth headphones are significantly discounted to $50 Saturday. $50.00 at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 with free 128GB memory card While this tablet isn't discounted at all, getting a 128GB memory card to fill with videos, photos and music makes this a cheap way to get a media tablet. $199.00 at Samsung

Walmart has plenty of options today, from $19 pocket knives to $190 family-size tents. But the day's tech deal revives an old favorite.

Lenovo Ideapad 330 for $250 (save $150) This is one of the cheapest laptop deals out there at the moment, including a 15.6-inch screen, Intel Core i3-8130U Dual-Core Processor, 4GB RAM and a 1TB hard drive. It's a basic laptop, but should handle all the basics if you just want something to browse the web and watch Netflix on a screen larger than most tablets yet smaller than your TV. $250.00 at Walmart

Xbox One S with Forza Horizon 4 for $250 (save $50) Sarah Tew/CNET The Xbox One S with Forza Horizon 4 game bundled in is $50 off at Walmart Saturday, making it $250. $250.00 at Walmart Read the review

