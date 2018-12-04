Walmart

Once stores get Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales under their belts, they immediately shift gears to holiday sales. Hence we're already in the midst of Amazon's 12 Days of Deals, Best Buy's 20 Days of Doorbusters and Walmart's 20 Days of Deals, to name just a few.

So what's good? I'm here to tell you. No, literally: I'll be here every day until the calendar strikes Dec. 25 to give you updates on these and other sales and to highlight the ones that are really worth your time.

Amazon has a somewhat confusing mix of Gold Box-style deals and outright sales. Everything today is from the toy category, though many of the roughly 50 sale items are subscriptions to kid-friendly magazines.

Top pick: GoSports Giant Wooden Toppling Tower for $52 (save $28). Let's be blunt: It's giant Jenga. But that's a good thing, because the wood-block tower starts at 28 inches tall and grows from there. It's a great backyard or basement game that's suitable for nearly all ages.

Best Buy has just six doorbusters today, but there are some solid buys in that small group -- including the Beats by Dr. Dre Pill+ speaker for $109.

Top pick: Toshiba 55-inch 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR and Fire TV for $350 (save $130). This top-rated Toshiba is back to Black Friday-level pricing. Instead of relying on some custom, proprietary smart TV UI, Toshiba wisely packed Amazon's Fire ecosystem into the TV.

Walmart has exactly 20 items on sale today -- a little of everything, including a KitchenAid Mixer for $199 and a 70-inch RCA TV for $550.

Top pick: Arcade1Up Street Fighter 2 Machine with Bonus Choice of Retro Blast! Console for $249 (save $69). I'm seriously enamored with these 3/4-scale coin-op arcade units, which normally sell for $299. This one plays three different Street Fighter II games and comes with your choice of six retro console games that plug into your TV.

