Amazon has quietly put a big selection of high-end tabletop and board games on sale. This lineup is largely different from the (also excellent) Prime Day tabletop lineup, so if you didn't find exactly what you were looking for then, it might be below.

The full list is available here, and below are my suggestions for some top picks. Note that these are potentially short-lived deals, so prices may change with little notice, and are probably good for today only, as of Jul 29. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

I was waiting for this Lovecraft-themed game to get a deeper discount during Prime Day, but it never got more than a $10 cut. Now it's a real bargain and takes the haunted town vibe of the Arkham Horror game series to a global scale.

A great NYC update to the classic King of Tokyo game, this is a family friendly kaiju romp, with enough depth to keep more serious gamers interested. Also, the comic-style art is awesome.

I have not played this one personally, but I've heard good things about it. A mix of Fallout and Mad Max, the star here are cool-looking minis of various wasteland vehicles, all delivering food, weapons and other survival gear, while watching out for raiders. Note that Amazon claims this is discounted from an MSRP of $90. It's usually available for around $60, which still makes this a good deal.

What's that? Even with Arkham Horror (both board can card games), Eldritch Horror, Mansions of Madness and others, you still need more Lovecraft games? This one is based on one of HPL's best-known tales, sending you up an Antarctic mountain, where madness awaits.

Ignore the $99 list price, but know that $39 for this retro space adventure i still a great price (it's usually around $60). There's a solid Star Trek: TOS vibe, with a shot of Mars Attacks, as you send crew members into the unknown. Literally unknown, as the maps of alien spaceships and planets are revealed one hex tile at a time.

