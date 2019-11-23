Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Walmart, Amazon and other retailers are priming the pump with fresh batches of early deals as they ramp up to Black Friday. We've assembled the best of what's currently available now below -- and we'll be updating pricing and availability on a continual basis. At the moment, we're liking Walmart's deal on this $350 discount on RCA's 70-inch Roku 4K TV, this Nintendo Switch bundle and $300 off Lenovo's Legion Y540 gaming laptop. And after selling out repeatedly, the Ninja Coffee Bar System has now returned, discounted to $99. But we've highlighted plenty of other worthy discounts below.

Starting tonight at 9 p.m. PT/midnight ET, Walmart and other retailers will begin selling PS4 and Xbox One bundles starting as low as $150.

Next week, the Apple Watch Series 3 will go on sale at Walmart (and elsewhere) for $129 (38mm) and $159 (42mm). If you need one now, however, Walmart has already lowered the entry-level price to $170 for the 38mm GPS model and the $199 for the cellular equivalent.

The best Walmart Black Friday deals



The main event kicks off online next Wednesday, Nov. 27 -- the day before Thanksgiving -- at 7 p.m. PT (10 p.m. ET). But Walmart has already discounted a wide variety of products. We've listed the highlights of what's available right now below.

Dan Ackerman/CNET Nintendo will be offering its own Black Friday Switch bundle next week -- but that one will include the original version of the console, not the newer version with improved battery life. Walmart's bundle includes a physical copy of Minecraft. Read more about the Nintendo Switch V2.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET We've seen this discount come and go. Now it's back. At $99, we're big fans of the Ninja Coffee Bar, which provides an unequaled list of features and capabilities. Read our Ninja Coffee Bar review.

RCA Lookin for the other end of the size spectrum? Check out this 70-incher from RCA, the RTRU7027-US. We haven't reviewed it, and this brand isn't exactly known for its picture quality. But it's a friggin' 70-inch 4K Roku TV for $550. Allowances can (and will) be made!

Sarah Tew/CNET We reviewed the similar Legion Y545 and appreciated its edgy design and great components for the price. Walmart's configuration comes stocked with solid components, including an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU. Read our Lenovo Legion Y545 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Acer's Chromebook 715 has some premium features that are rare in the Chromebook class. You get a 15.6-inch Full HD display, eighth-gen Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB hard drive. And it's tough: Acer says its all-aluminum chassis can survive drops from up to 4 feet. Read our Acer Chromebook 715 preview.

Sarah Tew/CNET When Lenovo introduced the IdeaPad 330s last year, it started at $500. Now, you can get a decent midrange configuration -- with a quad-core AMD processor, a 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM -- for under $350. Equipped with a sharp 15.6-inch display, the 330s has thinner-than-usual bezels and an aluminum lid. Read our Lenovo IdeaPad 330s preview.

Walmart While CNET hasn't reviewed this exact model (RTR3260-W) -- and expectations for a $130 TV shouldn't be too high -- this 720p model has the Roku smart TV operating system (our favorite) and three HDMI inputs. Hard to complain about that feature set at this price if you're looking for a small TV for the kitchen or kids' room.

CNET This Walmart exclusive, which includes Google's tiny virtual assistant and Chromecast streaming device, turns any TV into a smart TV. Hook them up and use your phone (or voice) to stream Netflix, YouTube, Spotify, Pandora, HBO Now and thousands of other apps and games. Read our Google Home Mini review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The price on this model was $599 last week -- but even at $699, this is a solid deal on an older version of Apple's iPad Pro. The 10.5-inch iPad was released in 2017, but Walmart's loaded configuration (512GB of storage, Apple's A10X processor) will do the job in 2019 and beyond. Read our 10.5-inch iPad Pro review.

Lego I bought this -- actually two of them -- last year for my kids, and it was a hit. You get a new, small Lego figure or ship for 24 days in a row. These usually sell out.

Arcade1Up Most of Arcade1Up's machines cost around $300. This one -- which is a three-quarter-size version of the original -- costs $170 once it's in your shopping cart. And it looks, sounds and plays exactly like the old arcade machines. Walmart is also offering the Centipede edition for $180.

Walmart deals that have expired (but are likely to return)

Sarah Tew/CNET The M-Series Quantum delivers excellent picture quality, with deep black levels, accurate color and very good 4K HDR performance. And its smart system is phone-friendly, with Google Cast and Apple AirPlay control. And Walmart also has the the 50-inch model for $467, but it's the M7 series, which doesn't deliver quite the same level of picture quality as that M8. It's still a great price, however. Read our Vizio M-Series Quantum review.

Ry Crist/CNET The Eufy RoboVac 35C connects via Wi-Fi to Alexa or Google Assistant, which means that you can tell it to clean up, and then walk away. We haven't tested this particular model, which Walmart has discounted by more than $200, but we did review the similar 11S Max model (pictured above), which we found to be a solid performer on bare hardwood floors. Read our roundup of robot vacuum cleaners.

How Walmart's sale will work



Main sale prices will come online at Walmart.com at 7 p.m. PT on Wednesday, Nov. 27. (In Walmart stores, doors open at 6 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28.)

The company is already teasing current deals it's dubbed "Buy Now Deals." Those can be found at walmart.com/buynow. (We've highlighted any worthy deals above.)

Walmart is also promoting a "Pre-Black Friday" event with a focus on toys and electronics that will start at 9:01 p.m. PT on Thanksgiving (12:01 a.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 22). We'll highlight those deals here as soon as we have them.

Walmart's biggest deals coming on Nov. 27

Most of the deals are similar or identical to what we've already seen from Target, Best Buy and other early movers. But given its size and scale, Walmart will undoubtedly scoop up plenty of shoppers, too. These early deals don't go live until after next week but here's an overview of the highlights, with savings versus MSRP (unless otherwise indicated):

