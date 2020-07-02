The best deals from Best Buy's July 4th sale

Deal Savings Price









This Saturday is Independence Day, and like everything else right now, it just feels kind of weird. Weird to be celebrating a country in turmoil, weird to have to social-distance during backyard barbecues, weird to be talking about sales and shopping. But here we are.

Best Buy just kicked off its , which runs through Sunday. There are some solid discounts to be found; below I've rounded up my top picks. Unfortunately, the one product I was really excited to recommend -- the -- is sold out. I'll keep an eye out for future deals on that super-cool composter.

Luxe This non-electric bidet features a self-cleaning nozzle, feminine wash and simple controls. I've used something similar; once the weirdness wears off, I think you'll be pleasantly surprised at how much you like it.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET This isn't the first time Apple's smart speaker has been on sale for this price, but it's still a $100 savings for anyone looking to free Siri from the confines of iPhones and iPads. Best Buy has lots of other Apple products on sale as well, including the Apple Watch Series 3 for $169.

Sarah Tew/CNET This is only the second time TCL's genuinely great current-gen TV has hit this price; it sold for $1,600 when it debuted at the tail end of 2019. CNET's David Katzmaier called it "one of the best TVs you can buy." If you really want to splurge, the 75-inch model is on sale for $1,800. Read the TCL 8 Series review.

Asus When it comes to laptops, everyone has different needs. But I think this model has a nearly ideal feature set for a very good price: decent processor, roomy solid-state drive, dedicated graphics subsystem, backlit keyboard, 14-inch screen. The sole shortcoming, in my humble opinion: no USB-C port.

HP Still looking to outfit your home office? Not very long ago, desktop monitors were in short supply, with high prices to match. Now you can score this top-rated 24-inch HP model for just $100.

