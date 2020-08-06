CNET también está disponible en español.

The best deals from Amazon's Big Summer Sale

Just don't call it Prime Day.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is going on right now -- in India. Here in the US, we still don't know exactly when the big event will happen (the official word is simply "fourth quarter"), but there's something else afoot: The Amazon Big Summer Sale. With hundreds of items discounted across a variety of categories, it feels a bit like Prime Day Lite.

I've sifted through the deals. "Lite" is the operative word, because honestly it's all pretty underwhelming. That said, there are a few items worth considering, mostly from the kitchen department. I've listed them below.

Etekcity Digital Kitchen Scale
$11 at Amazon
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker
$80 at Amazon
Ninja OS101 Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer
$140 at Amazon
TaoTronics SoundLiberty 79 True-Wireless Earbuds
$40 at Amazon

Have you found any other notable deals in Amazon's summer sale? Shout them out in the comments!

