Got storage? Today's the day to get some, as Amazon is holding a one-day sale on a variety of storage products. It includes everything from microSD cards to solid-state drives to wireless flash storage.

Sales like this aren't uncommon, but products do tend to sell out quickly when they happen. Everything is in stock as of this writing, so if you're in the market for drive deals, grab these while you can.

Here are my top picks from the SanDisk sale:

The 128GB SanDisk Connect Wireless flash drive for $39.99. This is the lowest price it's ever been. The drive lets you connect up to three devices (phones, tablets, laptops, and so forth) simultaneously. It's the solution to a huge movie or music library that won't fit on your phone, but that you still want to carry with you.

The 64GB SanDisk Ultra microSD card for $13.19. Another all-time low, and just a killer deal for owners of DSLR cameras who simply can't have enough storage. It's a Class 10 card, meaning it's fast enough to record HD video. While you're at it, consider the 128GB version of the card, which is on sale for $23.50.

The 2TB WD My Passport X portable hard drive for $59.19. Though ostensibly a "gaming storage" drive for Xbox One, the My Passport X will deliver speedy performance with PCs as well. It normally sells for $74 and has never been priced this low.

Any other drive(s) catch your eye? Hit the comments to tell me which deal you're jumping on and why.

