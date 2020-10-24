The best deals at Best Buy's early Black Friday sale

Deal Savings Price







Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Best Buy is guaranteeing Black Friday pricing on a number of products so you can buy them now without any associated FOMO when the annual shopping extravaganza arrives next month. The pledge started with the retailer's sale that coincided with Prime Day (Oct. 13-14), but some price cuts have continued on, and we expect more big Best Buy sales once November hits, if only to counter Walmart's early Black Friday campaign.

You can check out . There aren't any TV deals at present worthy of your attention, but the two laptops on the list caught our eye along with an entry-level Samsung soundbar and a Golden Tee arcade cabinet. Because what better way to spend the quarantined holidays than with a friendly and ongoing family Golden Tee competition?

One note: To get the pricing guarantee, you need to be a member of the retailer's My Best Buy rewards program, the basic tier of which is free. If you buy a product with the "Black Friday Price Guaranteed" badge between now and Oct. 28 and its price dips lower before Nov. 28 (the day after Black Friday), Best Buy will refund you the difference.

We'll keep this story updated as new products with Best Buy's Black Friday pricing guarantee become available. Take a look below for the best current deals.

Lori Grunin/CNET The Asus ROG Zephyrus is the company's thinnest, most compact gaming laptop. Despite its trim dimensions, the ROG Zephyrus does not sacrifice performance. This model features an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU, an ample 16GB of RAM, a roomy 1TB SSD and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q graphics. The RTX 2060 is the budget card in Nvidia's RTX lineup and offers excellent bang for the buck along with ray tracing, which reproduces how light behaves in the real world to give games a more photorealistic look. The 14-inch display features a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution and a speedy 120Hz refresh rate. According to Best Buy, the laptop is a mere 0.7 inches thick and weighs only 3.64 pounds. It's currently on sale with a $250 discount. Read our Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 review.

Lenovo's premium 2-in-1, the Yoga C940, boasts a sturdy and sleek all-metal design and a touch display that can rotate 360 degrees into tablet mode. It includes an active pen can also instantly wake from sleep, one of the phone-like features it received courtesy of Intel's Project Athena. This configuration features a 14-inch display with a 4K resolution powered by a 10th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD with 32GB of superfast Optane memory. A similarly configured Yoga C40 on Lenovo's site works out to $1,650, so this deal is even better than it looks. And it already looked good. Read our Lenovo Yoga C940 review.

This entry-level Samsung soundbar is half off. It supplies 2.1 sound by way of a soundbar with four 40-watt stereo speakers and a 130-watt subwoofer for a total output of 290 watts. That's a good amount of power for the price.