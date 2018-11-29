Iyesku

Lately I've been test-driving a bunch of wire-free earbuds. Cheap ones, of course, because $159 for AirPods is just ridiculous (and a non-starter if you're an Android user). I must say, they've gotten pretty good, especially compared with some of their first-generation counterparts.

If you're interested in testing the wire-free waters but don't want to spend a lot, here's a deal: For a limited time, and while supplies last, IyeskuDirect (via Amazon) has the Iyesku YK-T02 wire-free earbuds for $26.45 with promo code HL6Y4HI3. Regular price: $42. That code works only for the black model.

Like approximately a zillion similar products, these earbuds ride around in a little plastic case that keeps them fully charged -- and then recharges them after you're done listening. Expect about 3-4 hours of playtime and 2-3 recharges before the case needs to get juiced up again (which it does via Micro-USB).

Each earbud has a single function button, but it's not a touch-sensitive one -- which is a good thing, because I've discovered that it's way too easy to accidentally touch a touch-button and accidentally end up back in pairing mode or activate-Siri mode or whatever. No, thank you.

As soon as you pop open the case, the 'buds pair with each other and your phone. That's another must-have feature; no more having to manually turn on both 'buds. Likewise, when you're done listening, drop 'em back in and shut the lid; they automatically turn off and start recharging.

Sound quality: pretty good. I'm not hyper-critical about that, because I mostly use these for podcasts while walking the dog, TV audio on the elliptical and Hamilton around the house. There's not much bass, despite the noise-isolating fit of the rubber ear-tips. Overall, I'd give them a 'B+' grade -- and remind you to consider the price.

Here's what I don't like about these: They don't snap into their case with that same satisfying magnetic "grab" as some others do, and they're a little hard to pluck out as well. Those are minor gripes, no question, and I solve the latter problem by just turning the case over and letting them fall into my hand.

I did encounter the same occasional outdoor audio-dropouts that tend to plague these things: If my phone is in my pants pocket and I turn my head too far in one direction, the audio cuts out in one 'bud or another. I'd say it happens once or twice on every dog-walk -- not so often that I want to crush the earbuds with my boot, just a brief annoyance.

Also, Fakespot and ReviewMeta both call out lots of questionable reviews, which is why I elected to test these myself. Remember: fake reviews don't necessarily indicate a bad product.

Indeed, it's pretty amazing that for $26 and change, you can get wire-free earbuds -- and decent ones at that. These would make a great gift, no question.

Quip

Bonus deal: A toothbrush? That's hardly a tech item. But don't just brush this off: Today only, and while supplies last, Meh has the Quip Electric Toothbrush for $14. That's for the plastic version; the way-cooler metal version is $19. Here's the surprising part: These sell for $35 and $50 at Target, where they have a 5-star review average from over 4,500 customers.

I actually just switched over to similar toothbrush (not this one) and have to say I like it a lot. Specifically, I like the 2-minute timer (that's how long you're supposed to brush) and the 30-second pulses that tell you when to switch, er, mouth quadrants.

It's waterproof, so you can take it in the shower, and the travel cover doubles as a stand/mirror-mount. When it's time for a new brush head, you can buy them from Quip proper -- or choose a subscription plan for auto-replacements every few months.

My only complaint about this $50 toothbrush for $19? The $5 shipping charge. Makes me kind of "mehd."

