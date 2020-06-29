The best deal on The Last of Us Part 2 right now: $50

Sony

It's official: The Last of Us Part 2 is Sony's fastest-selling PlayStation 4 game. Which means you'll probably have to pay full retail price ($60) for it, right? Nope: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Geek Alliance via Rakuten has with promo code GAL3A. That's the first substantial discount I've seen on this white-hot title (though it was briefly $1.50 less last week), which CNET's Daniel Van Boom called "a profound and harrowing sequel." (Read his Last of Us Part 2 review to learn more.)

If you miss out on this deal (it's almost certain to sell out quickly), don't fret: The game will see more and bigger discounts in the months to come. Marvel's Spider-Man, for example, was available for as low as $42 about a month after launch, and it now sells for around $25 -- less if you're open to buying a used copy.

Indeed, even A-list titles see major price drops after just a few months, so if you can be patient, you can save big.

Originally published last week. Updated to reflect price change.

