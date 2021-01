The best cheap home security cameras for the year

Keeping your home safe and secure doesn't have to cost a ton of money. Yes, some of the security cameras I recommend are expensive, but there's a growing number of great devices that cost less. These typically have many of the same features as their more expensive brethren, like a motion sensor, rechargeable battery, continuous recording, apps that send a push notification when something triggers the camera and more. They also have pretty decent video quality, especially considering some cost as little as $20.

So if you're looking for the best cheap security camera, here's my curated list of the best budget home security cameras priced under $100. These three cheap home security cameras range a lot in terms of features and functionality, but they're all solid choices if you feel like you need a surveillance camera.

Wyze E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E You really can't beat the new Wyze Cam v3 if you're looking for an affordable security camera system with solid performance. Here's the gist: It costs $20 (plus shipping)

It comes with two weeks of free cloud storage

The camera has optional local storage via a built-in microSD card slot

You can set a custom motion detection zone for free These things combined make the Wyze Cam hard to match, especially since this next-gen model can be used inside or outside thanks to a new weatherproof housing. It also works with Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands, as well as Wyze's other devices. Read our Wyze Cam v3 review.

Chris Monroe/CNET Tend Secure's Lynx indoor camera (now called the Indoor 2 camera) will set you back $60. This indoor cam has all of the regular features of a typical home security camera, like live streaming, motion detection and night vision. But this indoor security camera also comes with free seven-day video clip storage and free facial recognition capabilities. Use the app to build a custom database of friends, family members, and any other regular visitors (although with social distancing in full effect, visitors are probably at a minimum right now). Then the camera will detect faces and send alerts to your phone to let you know it just saw, "Dave" or "Molly." The performance of the camera's facial recognition improves over time, too, with use. Read our Tend Secure Lynx review.

Chris Monroe/CNET The Blink Mini is a $35 (currently $25) indoor security camera. It comes with a power adapter and has a small footprint that won't take up much space inside your home. It has basic features and solid performance, making it a good option if you're looking for a straightforward indoor home security camera from Amazon smart home company Blink. Read our Blink Mini review.

Now playing: Watch this: How to choose the right outdoor security camera for you

More security coverage at CNET