Activision/Infinity Ward

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare took the gaming world by storm a few weeks back. If you haven't already gotten your copy and preemptively called in sick for tomorrow, now's your chance: Ending today, the PS4 version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is selling at Rakuten for just $45.04 when you apply coupon code GAL7A at checkout. That's about $15 less than you'll be able to find it anywhere else. In order to get that price, you also need to have a Rakuten account and be logged in at checkout to apply the coupon code.

The game is a reboot of the fourth game in the series, Modern Warfare, which was released back in 2007. It's a mix of old and new -- long-time players, for example, will remember squad leader Captain Price -- but combined with new gameplay elements and an all-new story.

This time out, you're playing in current-day settings against the backdrop of Middle East politics and terrorism. In addition to traditional multiplayer modes, the game has an expansive single-player campaign and a new two-on-two Gunfight mode, not to mention a vast 100-player Ground War.

If you haven't seen it yet, you can whet your appetite by watching the trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.