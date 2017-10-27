The best Black Friday tech deals might be at... Kohl's?

BlackFriday.com

It's not even November yet, but stores have already started "leaking" Black Friday ads. The latest reveals some surprisingly good tech items from a surprising source: Kohl's.

The department store's Black Friday ad, which first appeared late Thursday on BlackFriday.com, spans a whopping 64 pages and includes a lot of noteworthy electronics, smart-home items and kitchen goods.

Take note, however, that many of these are "doorbusters," meaning you'll have to actually go to a Kohl's store, fight crowds and hope that the "limited quantities" last long enough for you to get what you want. Other items, however, can be ordered online, and those deals start at 10 p.m. PT on Sunday, Nov. 19.

Here's a run-down of my top Black Friday picks from Kohl's:

Keep an eye out for items that also come with Kohl's Cash, such as the Fitbit Blaze. It'll be priced at $150, which isn't extraordinary -- it was $140 on Prime Day -- but it comes with $45 in Kohl's Cash, which you can use to buy other store items. (This comes in the form of a coupon you can redeem between Nov. 26 and Dec. 6.) Assuming you'd be doing so anyway, that brings the effective price down to $105.

As more Black Friday ads start to appear, it's possible we'll see other stores matching (or even beating) these prices. But I have to say, as a guy who's long been pretty jaded about Black Friday, these are some decidedly good deals.